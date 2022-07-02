ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United | Napoli, Bayern Munich And Chelsea Interested

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester United may have to prepare for the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as the superstar striker has reportedly asked the club if he can leave if a suitable offer comes in for him in the window, confirms David Ornstein.

Reports emerged on Saturday that Ronaldo had asked to be sold by United this summer should a suitable offer come in for the player in the current summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has one year left on his United contract however this doesn’t seem to be something that would stop the player from wanting to leave Old Trafford.

United are already appearing to work at a slow pace in the transfer window and have said to have distanced themselves from any striker links that were in the media.

The Red Devils currently aren’t linked to a striker, neither do they have any deals underway regarding an out an out striker.

However, Ronaldo on the other hand has already attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe including the likes of Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich.

David Ornstein of the Athletic has reported;

“Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his situation and the idea of him switching to Chelsea.

Bayern Munich are also thought to have been told about his situation while Serie A side Napoli are understood to be interested.”

Ornstein also confirmed that United declined to comment on the situation.

