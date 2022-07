If you like guitar licks, country-rock jams like Marcus King, and rustic vocals like Paul Cauthen, I’ve got an artist for you. Meet Early James. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Early James (@earlyjamesandthelatest) I stumbled upon Early James in 2020. His song “Blue Pill Blues” was featured on the Spotify playlist, I was hooked. Since discovering this song, it has remained heavily in my song rotation. His discography is diverse and addicting, and I quickly found myself […] The post If You’re A Marcus King or Paul Cauthen Fan, Check Out Early James first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

