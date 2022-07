Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is importing a slice of Seventh Avenue to Bentonville, Arkansas. On view from September 10 to January 30, 2023, the 11-year-old institution’s inaugural fashion exhibit, “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” may as well be titled “refashioning America” given its broad, inclusive retelling of the nation’s sartorial narrative. Just as art museums are mining new blood, guest curator Michelle Tolini Finamore, formerly the Penny Vinik curator of fashion arts at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, stayed away from solo shows about the usual suspects who’ve had their moment.

