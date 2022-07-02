ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

No. 1 Iga Swiatek upset at Wimbledon by Alize Cornet, ending 37-match win streak

Iga Swiatek. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak was the longest for any woman in the 21st century, but it ended Saturday with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Alizé Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

Swiatek, 21, has dominated women's tennis since the retirement of former No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in March. The winning streak for Swiatek dated back to February and included titles in the French Open and five other tournaments.

On Saturday, she fell behind early and lost the first set before jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the second set. Cornet responded by winning the final six games of the match to defeat the world's top player in straight sets. Swiatek committed 33 unforced errors in the loss, including one on match point, compared to just seven for Cornet.

Cornet, 32, reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open earlier this year, the furthest she's ever gone in a Grand Slam. She's currently ranked 37th in the world and was once ranked as high as 11th in 2009.

With the win, Cornet advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon where she'll meet Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat 13th seeded Barbora Krejcikova and 18th seeded Jiu Teichmann earlier in the tournament.

