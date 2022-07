The Detroit Red Wings need help at center. Captain Dylan Larkin has cemented himself as a quality top-line center who would be an elite second-line center if the Red Wings found someone who could slot in above him. Therein lies the problem, since the Red Wings have been unable to find another top-six center, with young pros like Joe Veleno and Michael Rasmussen emerging as NHL contributors but not as top-six centermen.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO