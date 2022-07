(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri taxpayers could be in store for a tax cut beginning in January. Governor Mike Parson has vetoed a proposed tax rebate for some taxpayers and plans to instead call a special session sometime this year to have lawmakers work on reducing the income tax rate to about four-point-seven or four-point-eight percent. State House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, a fellow Republican from southwest Missouri’s Carthage, led the charge on the proposed tax rebate the governor vetoed. Smith says he agrees with the governor’s concerns that his proposed rebate would have left out some earners, and that there was discussion of an overall cut to the tax rate during this year’s regular session.

2 HOURS AGO