ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

PREDATORS PLACE DEFENCEMAN ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Nashville Predators have placed defenceman Matt Tennyson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Predators on...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Sunday's Big Lightning Trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's Twitter account. In return, the Bolts got defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

PIERRE MCGUIRE RETURNS TO TV AFTER BEING AXED BY THE SENS

With the type of resume Pierre McGuire has, it's not really surprising that he didn't need to wait long for his first job after recently being let go by the Ottawa Senators. McGuire lasted less than a year as the Sens' Senior Vice President of Player Development, after serving in the broadcast booth for several years. Now, he's back.
NHL
Sportsnaut

San Jose Sharks to make Mike Grier NHL’s first Black GM

The San Jose Sharks are expected to introduce Mike Grier as the NHL’s first Black general manager on Tuesday. Multiple outlets reported the impending hire, and the team scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. ET. He would replace interim general manager Joe Will, who took over in November...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM SUBMITS TRADE OFFER FOR ALEX DEBRINCAT

During his '32 Thoughts' article on Sunday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers have sent a legit offer to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat. "The Flyers are one of the teams that have legitimately pitched Chicago on DeBrincat — more than just tire-kicking —...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
New Jersey State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

4 players Tigers must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Detroit Tigers have some young talent breaking through in the big leagues, but the unfortunate reality is that the franchise still seems a couple of years away from contending for the playoffs. It’s been a long, slow rebuild in Detroit, but making big moves at the 2022 MLB trade deadline could give the franchise the spark it needs in order to accelerate the process.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

ARE THE CANES IN TROUBLE THIS OFFSEASON?

The Carolina Hurricanes are quickly developing a reputation among players in the league. This team simply does not overpay to keep their players. The Canes demonstrated this last season when they allowed unrestricted free agent Dougie Hamilton to walk and also permitted the exit (in one way or another) of all three of their netminders from the 2020-21 season.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

JESSICA CAMPBELL BECOMES FIRST FEMALE COACH IN AHL HISTORY

Less than two months after being behind the bench as an Assistant Coach for Germany at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship, Jessica Campbell has made history in the American Hockey League. The Coachella Valley Firebirds, who are the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, announced on Tuesday that they've...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

SENATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Ottawa Senators have placed 2015 first round pick Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. White, 25, has not panned out as the Senators had hoped he would have after selecting him with the 21st overall pick in 2015. In 225 career games with Ottawa, the Boston native tallied 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists), 91 penalty minutes and was a minus-52. He had three years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $4.75 million per year. Because White is only 25, the Ottawa Senators will save $10.5 million in real cash and will have a cap charge of less than $900,000 for five of the six years of the buyout, with one year as a cap credit.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Tennyson
Person
Elliotte Friedman
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning made the tough decision on Sunday to part ways with longtime defenseman and alternate captain Ryan McDonagh. The Lightning are reportedly sending McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers as well as forward Grant Mismash. The trade was announced by the Lightning via Twitter. We have acquired […] The post Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING DEFENSEMAN MCDONAGH TRADED TO THE PREDS

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced the trade of defenseman Ryan McDonagh in exchange for Preds defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash. Nashville is a bit of a surprising landing spot for the veteran defenseman, but there could be a good fit there. Nashville seemed to be missing a couple of pieces, so maybe McDonagh could fill one of those holes.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Predator#Defenceman#The Milwaukee Admirals
Yardbarker

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury was willing to accept a trade to Toronto

During the 2022 trade deadline, there was plenty of chatter about a trade that the Leafs did not make with Chicago. The reported deal would have seen Toronto send Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and multiple first-round picks to the Windy City in exchange for Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury. While it would have been a pretty solid move for the Leafs, Kyle Dubas ultimately decided against it due to all of the futures involved, especially given that the team wanted to keep Knies in the fold. It also led to some controversy as Dubas publically called out Chicago’s GM Kyle Davidson for leaking details of the trade that fell through.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

PETRY'S REASONS FOR WHY HE WANTS OUT OF MONTREAL REVEALED

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry has recently been rumored to wanting out of Montreal, but the reasons are ones that many people may not expect. One of the main reasons is behind vaccination issues in Canada. The family is expecting a fourth boy, and this will mean a lot more work for a mom.
NHL
markerzone.com

WINNIPEG JETS HAVE FOUND THEIR NEXT HEAD COACH

The Winnipeg Jets announced on Sunday that they've hired long-time coach Rick Bowness to be their new bench boss. "We're very excited to hire Rick Bowness as the third head coach of Jets 2.0," said Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. "Rick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, both in the NHL coaching ranks and as a player and coach in the city of Winnipeg. Rick is a fantastic hockey mind and an even better person and we're confident he will lead this team to new heights."
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL FIRST-ROUND PICK RETIRES, TEAM SAYS HE'S EXPECTED TO FULFIL HIS CONTRACT

A weird situation is developing with a former first-round pick in the NHL draft. Viktor Tikhonov, taken 28th overall by the then Phoenix Coyotes in 2008, took to his wife's Instagram Monday to announce he's retiring after 17 years of playing hockey at a high level. Tikhonov said his body is telling him it's time to hang up the skates.
NHL
markerzone.com

TRIO OF FREE AGENT FORWARDS LINKED TO THE OTTAWA SENATORS

In his recent 'Top 30 UFA' story, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period linked a trio of free agent forwards to the Ottawa Senators. Pagnotta linked recent Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri, Hearst (Ontario) native Claude Giroux and 2011 fifth overall pick Ryan Strome to the Senators, but adding one of those names won't be cheap.
NHL
markerzone.com

OILERS COULD TRADE JESSE PULJUJARVI AS SOON AS THIS WEEK

According to former NHLer and current insider Kevin Weekes, the Edmonton Oilers could move Jesse Puljujarvi as soon as this week. This doesn't come as a major surprise, as it was reported this past week that both Puljujarvi and Oilers management believe a change in scenery may be best for the two parties. As Weekes mentioned in his tweet, the NHL draft is set to take place this coming Thursday and Friday, meaning the 24-year-old could very well be traded during that time.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy