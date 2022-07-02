PREDATORS PLACE DEFENCEMAN ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Ottawa Senators have placed 2015 first round pick Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. White, 25, has not panned out as the Senators had hoped he would have after selecting him with the 21st overall pick in 2015. In 225 career games with Ottawa, the Boston native tallied 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists), 91 penalty minutes and was a minus-52. He had three years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $4.75 million per year. Because White is only 25, the Ottawa Senators will save $10.5 million in real cash and will have a cap charge of less than $900,000 for five of the six years of the buyout, with one year as a cap credit.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO