ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Recycling in Chestertown resumes July 8; service is biweekly

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16g1zt_0gTAfbQ400

CHESTERTOWN — Curbside recycling in Chestertown on Fridays will resume July 8. The town is divided into two collection areas (A and B), which will be serviced every other week.

For the schedule and map, see www.townofchestertown.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mayor surprises city schools' CEO at event

A bit of unexpected education news came out of Baltimore City Hall Tuesday morning. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pledged his public support for the district CEO, who heads a school system that has made headlines over questions about academics. "We are celebrating someone who doesn't get celebrated often enough," Scott...
BALTIMORE, MD
delawarepublic.org

Work underway on $40M overpass at Route 1 & 16 in Milton

Work on an overpass at the intersection of Routes 1 and 16 in Milton is underway. The $40 million project consists of two parallel bridges and entrance and exit ramps to replace the current signal intersection - allowing Route 1 to go over Route 16. DelDOT community relations director C.R....
MILTON, DE
Wbaltv.com

Homes demolished as sinkhole on North Avenue in Baltimore grew larger

Crews demolished three homes a day after a sinkhole opened up Monday night on East North Avenue in Baltimore. The sinkhole, which is deep and located in front of a block of rowhomes in the 700 block of East North Avenue, has since grown larger in size. City crews have since fenced off the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

County Selects Contractor for Glen Burnie Re-Development Project

Anne Arundel County announced the selection of The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate development, to redevelop 13 acres of County-owned underutilized industrial property located at 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. The project will include a mixture of apartments, lofts, and townhomes, as well as commercial space.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Chestertown, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

MDOT Closing Part Of Southbound U.S. 1 Near Cecil-Harford County Line For Road Work

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stretch of southbound U.S. 1 near the Cecil-Harford county line will be closed for road work beginning Tuesday evening. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is closing part of U.S. 1 South on the Harford County side of the Conowingo Dam Bridge starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It is anticipated that the road work, which includes bolting and welding new pieces of steel to existing beams, could take up to 24 hours to complete, the agency said. While crews are working, drivers will be guided by flags to an alternate route on a northbound lane of U.S. 1. It’s recommended that drivers use Pulaski Highway as a detour until the southbound lanes reopen.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Townhome project planned along Route 24

The owner of 22 acres of the former Howeth Farm property along Route 24 has plans to build a townhome project. J.G. Townsend Jr. & Company has filed three applications for School Lane, an 84-unit multifamily housing community, including a rezoning from AR-1, agricultural-residential, to MR, medium-density residential, a conditional use for multifamily housing and a requested change to the county's future land-use map designation to include all of the parcel in the coastal area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Short-term rental enforcement discussed in Lewes

Airbnb permanently banned parties from its hospitality platform following the success of the trial ban implemented in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The short-term rental company claims to have noticed a significant drop in parties, which were reportedly a popular reason for utilizing the service during its early days. According to some Lewes residents, this has not led to a decrease in unruliness of short-term renters in the First Town in the First State.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curbside
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan directs Maryland State Police to suspend ‘good and substantial reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday issued the following statement:. “Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Queen Anne's County Home

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Authorities are investigating a weekend fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Queen Anne's County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at a two-story home located at 112 Trequassin Drive in Stevensville. The United Communities Volunteer...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Announces Plan To Reduce Gun Violence

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Department of Health announce the release of a strategic plan to reduce gun violence led by the county’s Gun Violence Intervention Team (GVIT). Using a structured public health approach, the plan identifies data-driven and evidence-based strategies that engage community members, law enforcement, mental and behavioral health agencies, and gun violence intervention organizations in collaborative advocacy, prevention and response initiatives.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Tuesday Night in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, July. 5. The sirens will sound at around 7:20 p.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
themunchonline.com

9276 Cherry Ln Unit 86

Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
LAUREL, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
238
Followers
441
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy