Recycling in Chestertown resumes July 8; service is biweekly

Baltimore mayor surprises city schools' CEO at event
A bit of unexpected education news came out of Baltimore City Hall Tuesday morning. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pledged his public support for the district CEO, who heads a school system that has made headlines over questions about academics. "We are celebrating someone who doesn't get celebrated often enough," Scott...
Work underway on $40M overpass at Route 1 & 16 in Milton
Work on an overpass at the intersection of Routes 1 and 16 in Milton is underway. The $40 million project consists of two parallel bridges and entrance and exit ramps to replace the current signal intersection - allowing Route 1 to go over Route 16. DelDOT community relations director C.R....
Homes demolished as sinkhole on North Avenue in Baltimore grew larger
Crews demolished three homes a day after a sinkhole opened up Monday night on East North Avenue in Baltimore. The sinkhole, which is deep and located in front of a block of rowhomes in the 700 block of East North Avenue, has since grown larger in size. City crews have since fenced off the area.
County Selects Contractor for Glen Burnie Re-Development Project
Anne Arundel County announced the selection of The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate development, to redevelop 13 acres of County-owned underutilized industrial property located at 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. The project will include a mixture of apartments, lofts, and townhomes, as well as commercial space.
MDOT Closing Part Of Southbound U.S. 1 Near Cecil-Harford County Line For Road Work
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stretch of southbound U.S. 1 near the Cecil-Harford county line will be closed for road work beginning Tuesday evening. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is closing part of U.S. 1 South on the Harford County side of the Conowingo Dam Bridge starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It is anticipated that the road work, which includes bolting and welding new pieces of steel to existing beams, could take up to 24 hours to complete, the agency said. While crews are working, drivers will be guided by flags to an alternate route on a northbound lane of U.S. 1. It’s recommended that drivers use Pulaski Highway as a detour until the southbound lanes reopen.
Townhome project planned along Route 24
The owner of 22 acres of the former Howeth Farm property along Route 24 has plans to build a townhome project. J.G. Townsend Jr. & Company has filed three applications for School Lane, an 84-unit multifamily housing community, including a rezoning from AR-1, agricultural-residential, to MR, medium-density residential, a conditional use for multifamily housing and a requested change to the county's future land-use map designation to include all of the parcel in the coastal area.
Short-term rental enforcement discussed in Lewes
Airbnb permanently banned parties from its hospitality platform following the success of the trial ban implemented in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The short-term rental company claims to have noticed a significant drop in parties, which were reportedly a popular reason for utilizing the service during its early days. According to some Lewes residents, this has not led to a decrease in unruliness of short-term renters in the First Town in the First State.
Capital Beltway Protestors Bring Traffic To Standstill July 4th
Protestors kneeling on the Capital Beltway in Maryland brought traffic to a halt on July Fourth. Traffic was at a complete standstill as of 12:30 at Route 29 due to climate protestors in Silver Spring, according to developing reports. Maryland State Police and local police were at the scene. to...
Governor Hogan directs Maryland State Police to suspend ‘good and substantial reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday issued the following statement:. “Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.
Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
Fire Heavily Damages Queen Anne's County Home
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Authorities are investigating a weekend fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Queen Anne's County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at a two-story home located at 112 Trequassin Drive in Stevensville. The United Communities Volunteer...
Anne Arundel County Announces Plan To Reduce Gun Violence
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Department of Health announce the release of a strategic plan to reduce gun violence led by the county’s Gun Violence Intervention Team (GVIT). Using a structured public health approach, the plan identifies data-driven and evidence-based strategies that engage community members, law enforcement, mental and behavioral health agencies, and gun violence intervention organizations in collaborative advocacy, prevention and response initiatives.
Officials seek hit-and-run boater in Annapolis area
Police are searching for a boater who struck another boat in the Annapolis area Sunday night, then fled the scene. It happened at about 10 p.m. July 3 at the mouth of the Magothy River, near Arnold, reported Maryland Natural Resources Police and Fairwinds Marina in Cape St. Claire. The...
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 5 Who picks those crabs that become your crab cake and discussing District 1 in Chestertown with Heather Mizeur
On the fifth day of his 30-day, 30-crab cake journey in 2021, Nestor spent the morning at the J.M. Clayton crab picking facility in downtown Cambridge and toured the place with Jack. Now, you can tour it, too! See where your crab cakes come from on this one!. From there,...
'Unconstitutional': Maryland Governor Tightens Gun Laws After Violent July 4th Weekend
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is tightening gun laws after a particularly violent and deadly July 4th weekend. Hogan on Tuesday, July 5 suspended the "good and substantial reason" standard for carry-related gun permits. "It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law," Hogan said. Baltimore alone experienced...
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Tuesday Night in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, July. 5. The sirens will sound at around 7:20 p.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
When and where to watch fireworks this July 4th weekend
Many July 4th festivities were canceled over the last two-years due to COVID-19. But this year, those fun Independence Day events we look forward to all year long are back.
The "Hidden Gems" of Maryland: Crabby Edition
Last summer we took you around Maryland to give you our top 100 Hidden Gems of cool places to see and visit. This July, we're at it again.
9276 Cherry Ln Unit 86
Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
Local non-profit looks to expand substance abuse resources with new support group
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- One non-profit is looking to bring more substance abuse resources to Delawareans. Sussex Pride is looking to set up a local SMART Recovery group which gives you tools to assist in your journey to sobriety. SMART Recovery is an international non-profit organization who takes a research based...
