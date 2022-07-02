ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rap artist Tech N9ne to perform at the Anthem

By John Murphy
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced the upcoming performance of Tech N9ne.

According to a release, rap artist Tech N9ne will be performing inside the Anthem on September 18.

Buckcherry returning to Sioux City in September

Tech N9ne is a rap artist and cofounder of the independent hip-hop label Strange Music. He has earned three gold records over his nearly 20 year career, sold over two million albums, and made multiple appearances on Forbes’s “Hip-Hop Cash Kings” list.

Tickets went on sale July 1 and may be purchased online or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech N9ne#Rap Artist#Strange Music#Hard Rock Hotel Casino
