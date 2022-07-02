ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden Plans to Nominate a Federal Anti-Abortion Judge in Kentucky, Reports Suggest

By Emily Hernandez
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden plans to nominate a judge with anti-abortion views to Kentucky district court following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, two state Democrats told CNN. The death of Roe effectively made...

www.thedailybeast.com

MSNBC

Team Biden appears to be waving the white flag after Roe — and infuriating Democrats

For several months now, President Joe Biden's administration knew conservatives on the Supreme Court were likely preparing to overturn federal abortion rights. Now that the court has actually done it, it’s stunning to see the administration’s impotent response. For all intents and purposes, the White House seems to be waving the white flag on federal abortion rights, offering little to no solutions to ensure the right is upheld. And many Democrats are irritated.
Daily Beast

Culture-War Red Meat Is All the GOP Serves the Working Class

In 2012, Mitt Romney ran for president as an unabashed representative of the billionaire class. He said things like “corporations are people, my friends” with a smile that suggested that he was faintly amused that anyone disagreed with that statement. In more recent years, the GOP has been...
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
Daily Beast

Yup, Abortions Are Once Again Illegal in Texas, Thanks to the Texas Supreme Court

Late Friday night, the Texas Supreme Court dealt another blow to the already confusing state of abortion rights in Texas: once again, abortions are illegal in the state, the Austin American-Statesman reports. The court blocked a temporary order issued earlier this week that allowed abortions for people up to six weeks pregnant until Texas’ 1925 abortion ban goes into effect at the end of July. The Harris County judge’s order had resumed abortions for providers listed in a lawsuit just four days ago, with several clinics saying they’d start performing the procedure again. Now, the Texas Supreme Court has effectively choked the order after granting part of an emergency motion on behalf of state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who infamously shut down his offices in celebration the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week. The state court’s decision made it possible for people performing abortions to be sued in civil court, but not prosecuted criminally.
Newsweek

Impeach Clarence Thomas Petition Hits 1M Signatures: 'Justice is Needed'

A petition calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has passed a million signatures. The petition was launched earlier this year by advocacy group MoveOn after it emerged that Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, had repeatedly urged aides of former President Donald Trump to try to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, prompting calls for the justice to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
