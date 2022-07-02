ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested after gay choir member hurt in 'homophobic attack'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested after a suspected homophobic hate crime left two men needing hospital treatment. The victims - a member of the London Gay Men's Chorus and his partner - were attacked in the early hours of Saturday after leaving a bar in east...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of innocent Black man held at gunpoint by ‘institutionally racist’ police fears he could have died

The father of a Black student held at gunpoint by “institutionally racist” police feared his son could have been killed in the incident.The force has been accused of racial profiling after two young Black men, who have asked not to be named, were rushed by armed officers in Toxeth, Liverpool, as the pair walked home from a mosque last Monday (27 June).The father of one of the men said the family has made a formal complaint to Merseyside Police after officers stopped the young man and his friend because they “fit the physical description” of a suspect. “I feel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Gay Men#Hate Crime#East London#Homophobia
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY

