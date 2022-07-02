ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Newcastle's Covid vaccine allocation 'not enough'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle's Covid vaccine allocation is not enough to protect people against the virus, a health boss has warned. Cases have risen by half a million in a week in the UK and outbreaks have been reported in the city's care homes. The city council's interim director of public health,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sunbeds: Young use Wales tanning salons without ID checks

Tanning salons in Wales are breaking the law by letting under-18s use their sunbeds, an undercover BBC investigation has found. Salons in Newport and Cardiff can be seen in footage from BBC Wales' X-Ray programme letting in two 17-year-olds with no ID checks. Under-18s are banned from using sunbeds over...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

NHS hospitals brace for a 'bumpy ride' amid spike in Covid: Admissions may spiral to an 18-MONTH high and jeapordise efforts to tackle the record backlog, health chiefs warn

NHS hospitals are bracing themselves for a 'bumpy ride' over the coming weeks, with Covid cases and hospital admissions set to keep rising. Trust bosses fear Britain's uptick, which shows no signs of slowing yet, will jeapordise efforts to tackle the record backlogs that built-up during the pandemic. Government advisers...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Dozens without NHS orthodontist as Bridlington practice closes

Dozens of young people have been left without an NHS orthodontist since the closure of an East Yorkshire practice. About 80 people have been affected since the Bridlington Orthodontics Centre shut in April. Savannah, 17, said without regular appointments her braces had begun "cutting into my gums" and "my teeth...
U.K.
BBC

Oxford hospitals trusts bring back masks amid Covid surge

A surge in Covid cases has prompted two hospital trusts to re-introduce mask-wearing in clinical areas. Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) and Oxford Health (OH) NHS Trusts have both changed their rules. Visitors are welcome at both trusts, including two for at least an hour every day, if acceptable to the...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health England#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nhs#Newcastle City Council
BBC

China: Buyout of UK's largest microchip plant raises concerns

Entering Newport's fabrication plant is an other-worldly experience. Gloves, a white suit and hood need to be put on in the right order before stepping into a chamber where jets of air blast away remaining contaminants. The process, a guide explains, is not to protect people, but the product. On...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in exhaled breath from non-hospitalized COVID-19-infected individuals

The diagnosis of COVID-19 is based on detection of SARS-CoV-2 in oro-/nasopharyngel swabs, but due to discomfort and minor risk during the swab procedure, detection of SARS-CoV-2 has been investigated in other biological matrixes. In this proof-of-concept study, individuals with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection performed a daily air sample for five days. Air samples were obtained through a non-invasive electrostatic air sampler. Detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA was determined with qRT-PCR. The association of positive samples with different exposures was evaluated through mixed-effect models. We obtained 665 air samples from 111 included participants with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Overall, 52 individuals (46.8%) had at least one positive air sample, and 129 (19.4%) air samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2. Participants with symptoms or a symptom duration"‰â‰¤"‰four days had significantly higher odds of having a positive air sample. Cycle threshold values were significantly lower in samples obtained"‰â‰¤"‰4Â days from symptom onset. Neither variant of SARS-CoV-2 nor method of air sampling were associated with a positive air sample. We demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 is detectable in human breath by electrostatic air sampling with the highest detection rate closest to symptom onset. We suggest further evaluation of the air sampling technique to increase sensitivity.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Sheffield hospitals reintroduce masks as Covid rises

Face masks have been reintroduced at hospitals in Sheffield amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust said patients, visitors and staff using any of its sites were once again required to wear face coverings from Tuesday. The move follows a rise in the number of community cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid Wales: All hospitals ask for masks as cases rise

All of Wales' seven health boards are either insisting on or encouraging the use of face masks for hospital visits. Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, has gone further by reinstating a temporary ban on visits. Hywel Dda health board in west and mid Wales is the latest to require use...
WORLD
BBC

Shropshire baby deaths review draws to close

Bereaved mothers who spoke up about poor care at the centre of a major maternity scandal can be assured the hospitals are taking action, says the inquiry lead. Senior midwife Donna Ockenden will this week formally close her investigation into failures at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust (SaTH). The probe...
WORLD
BBC

Castleford: Statue to honour WW2 hero pilot unveiled

A memorial honouring a World War Two pilot who is thought to have sacrificed his own life to save hundreds of people has been installed in Castleford. Sgt Bruce Smeaton chose not to eject from the plane he was flying in 1941 in order to avoid crashing into homes and a school in Cutsyke.
MILITARY
BBC

Scottish A&E four-hour wait numbers hit record high

The number of patients at Scotland's A&E departments waiting longer than four hours has grown to the highest on record, new figures show. Data from Public Health Scotland shows that 8,993 people waited more than the Scottish government's target time in the week to 26 June. The previous highest total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Michael Moogan: Most wanted fugitive flown back to UK after arrest

One of Britain's most wanted men has been returned to the country charged with his alleged role in an international drugs trafficking plot. Michael Moogan had been on the run for eight years before his arrest in Dubai. The 36-year-old, of Croxteth, Liverpool, was flown back to the UK on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Yorkshire Dales school with 11 children could close

A tiny primary school in the Yorkshire Dales which has only 11 pupils could close next year. Governors at Fountains Earth Church of England Primary School in Lofthouse, Nidderdale, said there was no sign of pupil numbers growing in future. They said they had "with a heavy heart" started the...
EDUCATION
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent: Bingo row sees estate demand return of full house

People in one of the most deprived areas of Stoke-on-Trent have accused the council of not caring about their community amid a row over bingo. Residents of the Bentilee housing estate have been trying to get their bingo night at the local community centre re-started since January. Before Covid-19, more...
HOUSING

Comments / 0

Community Policy