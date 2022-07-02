ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Editor: Inflation, the new COVID-19

By Justin Griffin
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZjwT_0gTAf2o000

For the last few years, the reason behind labor and material shortages could be easily summed up: COVID-19. It was the reason for empty shelves at stores, a postal service that didn’t always work, longer-than-normal waits in the drive-thru line for fast food, and hour-long waits for a table at your favorite restaurants.

But as those pressures start to ease, the problem replacing COVID-19 is inflation. In case you haven’t noticed, prices are on the rise.

We see it at the gas station, the grocery store, basically everywhere. At least in the short term, it doesn’t appear to be going away.

Here at InMaricopa, we’re not immune.

Every month, we publish a high-quality magazine that’s delivered to more than 26,000 Maricopa households. The price of the paper and all of the materials used to print our magazines has increased 40% since June 2021. And with July came yet another cost increase.

Don’t worry, we’re not planning on doubling our costs for a subscription: That would be impossible, because it’s 100% free to our readers both in print and online.

The point of this note isn’t to garner sympathy, but it’s a call of solidarity with our readers and business community. We feel your pain.

This statement has been overdone over the last few years, but we are truly in this together.
Our goal is to put together a magazine that’s reflective of the many different voices in our community and, thanks to our advertisers who foot the bill, we will continue to do so, even during these challenging times.

All we ask is, if you appreciate our efforts to report the happenings in Maricopa both in print and online, patronize the businesses that support us. They make it possible for us to do our jobs and for you to have a voice that truly originates from Maricopa.

InMaricopa, to be exact.

This editor’s letter was first published in the July edition of InMaricopa magazine. Check your mailbox today for your copy.

This post Editor: Inflation, the new COVID-19 appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Morgan: Foreclosures not expected to change the market

Historically speaking, foreclosures have played a role in Maricopa’s housing prices. A foreclosure, in a nutshell, is when a homeowner falls behind on their payments and the lender initiates the […] This post Morgan: Foreclosures not expected to change the market appeared first on InMaricopa.
InMaricopa

Council candidates on … jobs

The next four years will be pivotal in the growth and development of Maricopa. This year’s City Council election and the winners’ leadership on several core issues, including job creation, […] This post Council candidates on … jobs appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Jimmy John’s to open this week

National sandwich giant Jimmy John’s will open its first Maricopa location this week. A grand opening is set for Wednesday in the Sonoran Creek Marketplace. Jimmy John’s will be adjacent to another newcomer to the Maricopa food scene, Crumbl Cookie. The store will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Estrella Gin: flex office space for small businesses

As the City and the Maricopa Economic Development Alliance take occupancy of the first office building at Estrella Gin Business Park, the building was sold to a family group in […] This post Estrella Gin: flex office space for small businesses appeared first on InMaricopa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Maricopa, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Maricopa, AZ
Health
InMaricopa

Sonoran Desert Parkway: The rubber meets the road

Construction officially began on the Sonoran Desert Parkway last month, but the road project is hardly a new idea. The first purpose-built parkway in the state of Arizona is more […] This post Sonoran Desert Parkway: The rubber meets the road appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Most expensive home sells for $735,000

The most expensive home sold May 10-June 9 was a two story, five-bedroom home at 22238 N. O’Sullivan Drive sold on May 23 for $735,000. This two-story home in Rancho […] This post Most expensive home sells for $735,000 appeared first on InMaricopa.
InMaricopa

Sweet option coming to Maricopa food scene

Dessert is coming to our little corner of the desert. Crumbl Cookie will celebrate the grand opening of its Maricopa location July 29, according to co-owner and operator Jason Armstrong. […] This post Sweet option coming to Maricopa food scene appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Covid#Fast Food
InMaricopa

Oversize load waits at the edge of town

An oversize load is sitting along State Route 238, just east of Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Course, ready to move slowly through Maricopa on its way to New Mexico. According […] This post Oversize load waits at the edge of town appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

P&Z approves long-awaited office project

A long-anticipated project to bring affordable office space to Maricopa advanced Monday night. The Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved site, landscape, photometric and elevation plans for another building […] This post P&Z approves long-awaited office project appeared first on InMaricopa.
InMaricopa

SpaceX rocket cruises through town (Video)

A rocket cruised through Maricopa overnight – at a snail’s pace. The hefty first-stage rocket owned by SpaceX passed through the city in the early hours Tuesday on its way […] This post SpaceX rocket cruises through town (Video) appeared first on InMaricopa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
InMaricopa

City to host tailgate, fireworks on July 4

The City of Maricopa will host its annual Great American 4th and Tailgate celebration Monday at Copper Sky Regional Park. Festivities kick off at noon with the Great American Tailgate, followed by an […] This post City to host tailgate, fireworks on July 4 appeared first on InMaricopa.
InMaricopa

Parks, Recreation & Library committee gets new member

The Maricopa City Council has appointed a new member of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Library committee to replace Adam Leach, who stepped down to run for a seat on […] This post Parks, Recreation & Library committee gets new member appeared first on InMaricopa.
InMaricopa

MUSD Superintendent Lopeman gets full performance pay

Maricopa Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Tracey Lopeman was awarded her full 5% performance pay by the governing board. The five-member board met for about an hour in executive session […] This post MUSD Superintendent Lopeman gets full performance pay appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City grants zoning change for Roers apartments The Maricopa City Council Tuesday unanimously approved changes to the city’s general plan future land use and zoning maps, clearing the way for […] This post appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
230
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy