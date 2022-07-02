This Egoism vs. Altruism Test Tells You Where You Fall On The Continuum

I am not a morning person—that is fairly clear to anyone close to me. In fact, I've never been a morning person. Even before I was old enough to drink coffee, my family knew to give me a wide berth in the morning. It's just not my time to shine, TBH. So, when I volunteered to take morning walks every day for a week, I was not optimistic about the challenge. I figured that I would grouchily take a few strolls around my block, and that would be that. What I found, though, is that a few days of walking in the morning became a week, which led into the next week, and, before I knew it, I was walking every morning.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO