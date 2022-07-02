This Egoism vs. Altruism Test Tells You Where You Fall On The Continuum
Egoism, also referred to as egotism, is the practice of behaving in self-interested ways. Altruism, on the opposite end of the spectrum, focuses on being selfless and serving the needs of others. “Egotistic behaviors occur on a continuum—from very selfless behaviors on one pole to extremely narcissistic actions on the other,” says Carla Marie Manly, PhD, a clinical psychologist and author of Joy from Fear and Date Smart. Ideally, she adds, it’s best to have a healthy balance between the two. In other words, you’re one to open doors for strangers and do favors for your BFF, but you also set boundaries and know when to prioritize your own needs.
Comments / 0