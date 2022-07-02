ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde CISD police chief to resign from city council

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpnJb_0gTAdYnB00

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief Pete Arredondo will resign from his seat on the Uvalde City Council, according to a local newspaper report.

“After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3. The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde,” Arredondo said to Uvalde Leader-News.

The resignation comes after people demanded Arredondo step down from the position after questions were raised about his response to the Robb Elementary school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

Arredondo’s resignation letter was addressed to the community of Uvalde. In a statement Saturday morning, the City of Uvalde said it had not received the letter yet.

“While it is the right thing to do, no one from the City has seen a letter or any other documentation of his resignation, or spoken with him,” the city said in the statement.

The letter reads:

To my Uvalde Community,

As we continue to grieve over the tragedy that occurred on May 24th, we pray for the families affected and our entire community. Uvalde has a rich history of loving and supporting thy neighbor and we must continue to do so. In speaking with other communities that have had similar tragedies, the guidance has ben the same – continue to support the families, continue to support our community and, above all, to keep strong in our faith.

As I think about my life, from growing up as a child and into adulthood, Uvalde has held an attraction that is incredibly unique. At the center of that attraction, is our community members. Together, we will keep Uvalde strong.

Lastly, after much consideration, it is in the best interest of the community to step down as a member of the City Council for District 3 to minimize further distractions. The Mayor, the City Council, and the City Staff must continue to move forward to unite our community, once again.

God bless Uvalde

Pete Arredondo, Council Member – District 3

Delays in the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School became the focus of federal, state and local investigations after the shooting.

Arredondo testified during a private Texas House committee hearing June 21, but he did not answer any questions from reporters as he left the chamber.

PREVIOUS: Why did Uvalde CISD police chief testify in secret, escorted through a back door?

According to reports, Arredondo remains on administrative leave from the UCISD police department since June 22.

There is no indication Arredondo will resign from the UCISD position. Lt. Mike Hernandez was named as the interim chief while Arredondo is on leave.

On June 7, Arredondo did not attend the Uvalde City Council meeting , despite being newly elected to the role.

UVALDE, TX
