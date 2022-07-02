Ripley shooting suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kylan Beard, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Ripley, Tennessee, has been captured by the U.S. Marshals.

He was found in Memphis, according to TBI.

Beard, 19, has been accused of shooting and killing Donell Barbee, Jr. Two children were also hurt in the shooting.



Donell Barbee Jr. (provided photos)

The incident began when Beard kicked in a door shed and fired multiple shots. He was found 20 yards from the shed with an AK-47 that matched the shell casings on the scene.

Beard was shot in the leg during the shooting and flown to Regional One Hospital.

He was added to TBI’s Most Wanted List after he checked himself out of the hospital.

Beard was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and a firearm charge, according to Lauderdale County court records.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.