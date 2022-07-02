ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Confetti, bubbles fill the air at Erwin parade

By Kate Nemarich
 3 days ago

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Erwin hosted its 6th annual Welcome Home Veterans Parade Saturday.

Confetti and bubbles filled the air as onlookers eagerly caught candy and other thrown goodies.

The town gathered once again to honor those who have served our country.

Master Sergeant Billy Joe Bradley Jr served the Grand Marshall Bradley served in the US Army from 1975-2012.

“I got in when I was nineteen. I joined in 1975 at the end of Vietnam and I stayed in a total of 37 years,” said Bradley. “I enjoyed every moment that I’ve spent in the service.”

Bradley said he was honored to be chosen to as Grand Marshall, especially since he thinks there are many deserving veterans in the community.

The parade ran through historic downtown, ending at Veterans Memorial Park.

