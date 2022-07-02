Gausman exits with ankle contusion after comebacker; X-rays negative

Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team after the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, said in a statement. "I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts."

