Gausman exits with ankle contusion after comebacker; X-rays negative

By Josh Goldberg
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman was removed from Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after he was struck on the lower leg with a line drive off the bat of Wander Franco. The ball left Franco's...

