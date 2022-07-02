ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's One Of The Best Signings Liverpool Have Ever Made' - Journalist On Mohamed Salah Contract Renewal

By Rowan Lee
 3 days ago

After Liverpool's mammoth announcement yesterday the contract saga has finally come to an end with Mohamed Salah signing a new three year deal at Anfield worth a reported weekly salary of £350k.

Everyone has had their say on this monumental occasion which has seen the Egyptian become Liverpool's highest paid player in the clubs history.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Northern football correspondent for the Daily Mail Dominic king has given his thoughts on Salah's new deal.

"This has been rumbling since December 2020 when he [Salah] gave an interview to a Spanish newspaper talking very cryptically about things, saying how he was unhappy he hadn't been made captain for a European game." King said speaking to the Football Daily.

"Then of course it continued to rumble on and on. However, things have accelerated quite quickly over the last week or so with Jurgen Klopp hitting the nail on the head saying he's 'absolutely delighted'.

"It's a good weekend for Liverpool's fans. I think it represents an outstanding end to the closed season for them. They've brought Darwin Nunez in very words and now they've signed Salah for another three years.

"Over the last five years he's reached number nine in the all time scoring list with 156 goals and that statistic alone explains the staggering impact that he's had at the club.

"He's one of the best signings Liverpool have ever made."

