Ohio Valley Summer Theater to produce first summer production since beginning of pandemic with “Shrek: The Musical”

The Ohio Valley Summer Theater (OVST) invites audiences to the swamp this July with their first summer production since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Shrek: the Musical.”

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film from 2001, “Shrek: The Musical” will take place Thursday through Sunday, July 7-24, in the Forum Theater in the basement of Ohio University’s Radio Television Building (RTV).

Welcome to Duloc, where audiences will go on a journey with some funny, quirky, and unlikely heroes as they rescue the feisty princess Fiona and lead her back to the kingdom to be with her “true love.”

“Shrek the Musical is certainly a fast and funny show— but the underlying message is the real heart of this show,” Christopher “Kit” Parsons, director of the production, said. “Diversity, inclusion, accepting and celebrating both our similarities as well as our differences is a lesson and message that will always be relevant and necessary. More than ever, understanding that communication and a willingness to work together and pursue happiness together, today, is a message that we need to embrace.”

With music by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, “Shrek: The Musical” brings the well-known story to life in a new way through empowering songs, tap numbers by woodland creatures, and hysterical lyrics.

“Working on Shrek with this incredible cast and crew has been a true pleasure,” Devin Sudman, music director for the production, said. “I am so proud of this cast for rallying through challenges and creating a wonderful production. I have been making theater art with OVST for eight years, and the orchestra has never sounded better. This iconic show is good for the entire family, and the themes of diversity, inclusion, and acceptance are incredibly important right now with everything going on in the world.”

The cast includes Alexandro Ramirez-Nagy, Brooklynn Stanley, Mathew Johnson, Kyler Rogers, Sydney Lewis, TJ Johnston, Gabrielle Johnston, Eden Radcliff, Scarlett Brobeck, Caden Johnson, Grant Brown, Courtland Mitchell, JoAnna Duquette, Henry Welsh, Esteban Vazquez, Kyrsten Mazzaferro, Kaitlynn Shyrock, Emaline Duquette, Harmony Radcliff, Paula Maiden, Cameron Weekley, Rowan Weekley, Billy Talley, Noah Vazquez, and Athena McKenzie.

Assisting Parsons and Sudman in bringing this animated comedy to life includes choreography by Alexis Parsons and stage management by Natalie Burkett.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and $10 for children eight and under.

Tickets are available online at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/ohio-valley-summer-theater/shrek-the-musical-60952 or at the door. The Forum Theater is located at 35 S. College Street.