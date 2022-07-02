4 people injured in early morning shooting

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Four people were shot in the Globeville neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department .

The shooting took place in the 600 block of 49th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, one victim was located and transported to the hospital. A short time later, three other victims were found at a different location and transported to the hospital.

The initial victim’s injuries were unknown and the other three appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said.

A suspect has been identified and an arrest is pending but police said he is injured and remains in the hospital.

