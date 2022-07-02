ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston port's Newsome ready for next chapter, calls success a collaborative effort

By David Wren dwren@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving spent most of his childhood on the docks of the Port of Savannah, where his father was director of operations, there was a time Jim Newsome couldn't imagine a scenario where he'd be running that port's main competitor roughly 100 miles up the coast in Charleston. "That was...

www.postandcourier.com

WCBD Count on 2

6 highest-rated ice cream shops in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With soaring temperatures expected in the Lowcountry this summer, locals and tourists alike will be on the hunt for a way to cool down. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, nearly three-fourths of all Americans eat ice cream at least once a day. Lucky for us, the Charleston area is bursting […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Ridgeville, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

BOLCHOZ, John Robert, 88, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. BRACE, Dorothy M., 83, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. CALLAWAY, Sherry Adams, 60, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Septic tank drama may shutter Cottageville restaurant

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A problem with a septic tank may force a small business in Colleton County to close its doors for good. David Stanfield and his wife opened Red Brick Pizza in Cottageville a few years ago. But they may have to close their business after South Carolina’s lead health agency, the Department […]
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Mark Sanford
WCBD Count on 2

Personalized bricks for sale at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Goose Creek is offering residents a chance to honor military veterans with personalized bricks at John McCants Veterans Park. Each brick will be engraved with up to three lines which can include a name or message. Each line can contain up to 14 characters, including spaces. Bricks are […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

The big event: North Charleston celebrates July 4

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston takes celebrating July 4 seriously, touting its annual celebration as the largest fireworks display in the Lowcountry. The city hosted hundreds of people at Riverfront Park for the party, but watching fireworks to celebrate the nation’s 246th birthday was not...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County: US 278 beautification board completes work

Local officials said the Southern Beaufort County Corridor Beautification Board has been disbanded after it completed its plan to improve the look of medians on U.S. 278 in greater Bluffton. Beaufort County said about $868,000 has been spent beautifying areas along the highway since the board was created in 2013.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
#Labor Relations#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#The State Ports Authority#Spa#Wando Welch Terminal#Maersk Line
The Post and Courier

Here's what Charleston July 4th events are still happening

Severe thunderstorms moved across the Charleston area on July 4, causing a snag for some holiday celebrations. After a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester Counties, Summerville canceled its fireworks celebration at Gahagan Park due to the weather. The North Charleston fireworks celebration at Riverfront Park...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Town of Lincolnville named Reconstruction Era National Historic Site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Park Service on Tuesday named the Town of Lincolnville to the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network. The network highlights locations throughout the United States that “provide education, interpretation, and research” about the Reconstruction Era (1861-1900). According to the National Park Service,...
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Schools wrapping up latest phase of capital plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is wrapping up phase four of its capital programs list with major additions to the James Island Charter High School. The $24.9 million dollar project to add a Career and Technology Education building and a new gymnasium is technically finished, but...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
live5news.com

Towns spend more than $150K on Fourth of July 4 displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lot of money will go up in flames in a myriad of displays put on by local governments to celebrate the birth of the nation. Some of the most anticipated parties of the year are put on or funded by local governments, including a huge fireworks display at Folly Beach and the massive Fourth of July event in North Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Holey City Bagels has good problems

Downtown Charleston recently received another hot breakfast joint — Holey City Bagels, serving hand-rolled, water-boiled bagels. Owner Greg Odachowski opened the shop June 4 at 43 Cannon St., the former space that housed Five Loaves Cafe. And in the month of being open, he has been running into good...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary James Lamar Parker, Jr.,

James Lamar Parker, Jr., 76, of Summerville, SC died July 1, 2022 and has gone to be with our Lord Jesus in Heaven. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Summerville Baptist Church from 1pm to 2pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Bert Fersner officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Highway 61, Charleston. James was born September 24, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late J Lamar Parker, Sr. who died in 1969 and the late Letha Pearl Parker Johnson who died in 2011. James served with the US Army National Guard for 6 years. He graduated from the High School of Charleston in 1963 and was part of the first graduating class of Trident Technical School in 1966. He was a member of Demolay as a youth and a member of the Charleston Masonic Pythagorean Lodge #21 in West Ashley. He served on the Board of Visitors at Charleston Southern University since 1998. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbie) Parker of 56 years; 3 daughters, Mrs. Lisa Hoffmann (Chris) of Summerville, Mrs. Nancy Quire (Jeff) of Summerville, Mrs. Amy Tompkins (Andy) of Surfside Beach, TX; and 7 grandchildren?Caleb Quire, Harrison Parker, Gabe Quire, Connor Tompkins, Cassidy Beson, Hannah Tompkins and Gray Quire and 1 great grandson?Abraham Beson; and a sister, Jo Ann Parker Rentz (Skip) of Greer, SC. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought great joy to James' life. He had many friends and cherished their love and attention to him. He worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Tennessee Corps of Engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration and retired after 37 years of service. James enjoyed working on computers and helping his many friends keep their systems working. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and bragging on his grandchildren. Church was important to James. He committed his life to the Lord at age 25 and strived to serve Him with his whole heart. He was an active member at Summerville Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a faithful member of the music program and sang in the Lowcountry Singing Christmas tree for 23 years. Music was important to him and he knew this ministry would touch lives and hearts to bring others to the love of Jesus. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church Music Program. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

