In the history of professional wrestling, there might be no walkout more iconic than The Undertaker’s. It’s dark, it’s brooding, it’s ominous — and it’s exactly what Israel Adesanya felt heading into UFC 276. And so, for his own walkout on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Adesanya used The Undertaker’s music on his way to the octagon and recreated the WWE Hall of Famer’s walkout. The slow walk to the cage was complete with Adesanya wearing a wide brim fedora and carrying an urn with Jared Cannonier’s name on it before defending his title. Afterward, Adesanya got the approval of...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO