Northwest Fourth-Fest kicks of July Fourth weekend
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Independence Day parades and carnivals are back after a long couple of years.
The Fourth of July weekend stepped off to a solid start at the Hoffman Estates parade. Across town, at the NOW Arena, the Northwest Fourth-Fest has been a yearly event for 56 years — a tradition that lasts all weekend. The event includes a fireworks show Sunday night at 9:30 p.m.
The festival runs through Monday. For more information visit northwestfourthfest.com .
