ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Northwest Fourth-Fest kicks of July Fourth weekend

By Marcella Raymond
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBAHY_0gTAbRgW00

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Independence Day parades and carnivals are back after a long couple of years.

The Fourth of July weekend stepped off to a solid start at the Hoffman Estates parade. Across town, at the NOW Arena, the Northwest Fourth-Fest has been a yearly event for 56 years — a tradition that lasts all weekend. The event includes a fireworks show Sunday night at 9:30 p.m.

The festival runs through Monday. For more information visit northwestfourthfest.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ki9x_0gTAbRgW00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

What Type of Community Is Highland Park, Illinois?

Moments before the tragedy at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, music from the local high school marching bands filled the air. In years past, Highland Park’s parade was a patriotic and joyous family event. The town was known as a perfect place to raise a family. The community, 30 miles north of Chicago, was the setting for many memorable films, like “Risky Business” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” However, the mass shooting has shaken the small community to its core.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broaden our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a wide spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Sports
Hoffman Estates, IL
Sports
Hoffman Estates, IL
Society
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
WGN News

6 killed in Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials say six people were killed Monday in the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. The coroner has not yet released the names of the deceased but family and community members have identified two. The North Shore Congregation Israel in Highland Park put out a statement to […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

5 dead, 16 injured at Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Five people were killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles and some said they saw multiple people running from the parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life comes to Washington Park

CHICAGO — All of the sights and sounds of African and Caribbean culture will be on display in Chicago this weekend. The African/Caribbean International Festival of Life is making it’s 29th appearance in Chicago featuring art, food and music derived from Jamaica and the music genres of Reggae, Afrobeat and more. According to the IFOL’s website, […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Independence Day#Localevent#Local Life#Fireworks Show#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Crowds fill downtown Chicago for Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO — The July Fourth Weekend is underway in Chicago. Tourists and city residents alike filled downtown Saturday ahead of Navy Pier’s fireworks display and the Independence Day Salute at Millennium Park. There was a noticeable police presence as well. Police officers were highly visible along Randolph Street outside and inside of Millennium Park. In […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Lake and Cook Co

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A 64 mph wind gust was measured in Wonder Lake with this storm! IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, North Chicago, Mundelein and Niles. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 59 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 15 and 46. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 3. I-294 between mile markers 15 and 46. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Wrigley Field.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Kane and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy