ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

QPR, Hull and Birmingham among several Championship clubs monitoring Leeds forward Tyler Roberts over possible loan deal for Wales international

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is drawing interest from a number of Championship clubs after they were alerted to his availability.

QPR and Hull City made enquiries for the Wales international last week and Leeds may now be willing to let him out on loan with view to a permanent deal next summer.

The interest from QPR has triggered a response from other Championship suitors who, up till last week did not believe the 23-year-old would be allowed to leave Elland Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjImB_0gTAapi300
Leeds forward Tyler Roberts is attracting the attention of several Championship clubs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Flgvp_0gTAapi300
QPR, Hull and Birmingham are just some of the clubs interested in taking Roberts on loan

Now Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have all joined the chase for the skilful frontman.

Last season the Welsh international played 23 times in the Premier League but only seven of his top flight appearances were starts.

He injured his hamstring in March which ruled him out for a large part of the campaign but he underwent successful surgery and was fit and available for the crucial last game of the season against Brentford but was left on the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300V4O_0gTAapi300
The 23-year-old Roberts is a Wales international who will be looking ahead to the World Cup

Roberts has 19 international caps to his name and could be looking for more first-team football ahead of the World Cup in November, Wales' first appearance at the tournament since 1958.

He joined Leeds in 2018 from West Brom's reserves and has previously played for Walsall, Shrewsbury and Oxford United.

Leeds are also looking to offload right-back Jamie Shackleton to Reading while centre-back Charlie Cresswell is wanted by Millwall on loan.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Newcastle contact Everton over a £35m move for Anthony Gordon - but expect stiff resistance from Frank Lampard's side after selling £60m star forward Richarlison to Tottenham

Newcastle have approached Everton over a possible £35m deal for Anthony Gordon. Sportsmail reported this morning that Newcastle were admirers of England under-21 winger Gordon. Gordon, 21, has also been subject of interest from Tottenham this summer. But Everton managed to fight that off as the two clubs discussed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Betis icon Joaquin is set to play beyond his 41st BIRTHDAY after deciding against retirement and opting to sign a new one-year contract extension with the Spanish club

Club icon Joaquin has agreed a one-year contract extension at Real Betis, which will see him play beyond his 41st birthday. Across two spells for the Spanish side, Joaquin has made 451 appearances, and he is not done yet. Betis revealed the news on their official twitter account on Wednesday,...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'They're a shambles for letting him leave... he's their best player!': Man United will make a huge mistake if they allow Cristiano Ronaldo to move this summer, claims Jamie O'Hara - as he insists striker wants out because he knows he's on a 'sinking ship'

Manchester United have been labelled a 'shambles' for considering the possibility of a Cristiano Ronaldo exit this month, after he 'carried them' through last season. It is a huge summer of change at Old Trafford, with new boss Erik ten Hag taking the reins, and it appears Ronaldo could be heading for the exit door after failing to show for pre-season training this week, citing 'family reasons'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'ready to break their transfer record to land Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby'... but 'could move for Anthony Gordon or Callum Hudson-Odoi if Germans refuse to budge on £60m fee'

Newcastle are reportedly ready to break their new transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The Magpies have taken a cautious approach to spending their new-found wealth since the Saudi takeover of the club. And they have been ‘frustrated’ by their £60million valuation of the winger, but they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Roberts
Person
Jamie Shackleton
Daily Mail

Tottenham outcast Tanguy Ndombele insists he thinks 'it's possible to be happy' at the club despite falling out of favour under Antonio Conte, as he admits he wants to be 'happy' and to 'take pleasure' from his career

Tanguy Ndombele has admitted he may be happy to stay at Tottenham after returning from his loan spell at Lyon, despite falling out of favour. Until last week, the midfielder was the club's record signing, having arrived from the same Ligue 1 side in 2019, but he was rarely selected by boss Antonio Conte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The global game! Supporters from 99 countries are among those to have snapped up some of the 500,000 sold for Euro 2022... Sportsmail speaks to the superfans making the trek to England from as far as South Africa, Singapore and even Canada!

A record-breaking 500,000 tickets have been sold for the Women’s Euros, which kicks off with England versus Austria this Wednesday. The UK will welcome football fans from 99 different countries including many that do not have teams taking part in the tournament. Some of the destinations include places as...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United flop Memphis Depay could join Antonio Conte's Tottenham revolution as Spurs 'make enquiry for Barcelona forward... with Catalans willing to listen to offers in the region of £17m'

Tottenham have reportedly enquired about signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer as Antonio Conte tries to add more firepower to his attack. The Dutchman, who only signed for the Catalan giants last summer, has just a year left on his current contract and is attracting interest from the Premier League with both Spurs and north London rivals Arsenal reportedly interested.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crisis club Bordeaux's relegation to the third tier of French football is CONFIRMED despite their desperate appeal, as six-time Ligue 1 champions now face real possibility of bankruptcy

Crisis-hit Bordeaux's relegation to the THIRD tier of French football was confirmed on Tuesday night, after their last-ditch appeal was dismissed by the authorities. The six-time French champions finished bottom of Ligue 1 when the season ended on May 21, and they were relegated for a second time barely three weeks later over financial irregularities.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Birmingham City#Qpr#Uk#Championship#Brentford#Millwall
Daily Mail

England are set to recall Sam Underhill to replace Tom Curry for their second Test against Australia after the flanker picked up his third concussion in six months... as Jonny May also misses out due to lack of fitness after Covid

Sam Underhill is set to be recalled to England's starting XV for the second Test against Australia on Saturday, to fill the void left by Tom Curry's withdrawal from the tour. The 25-year-old Bath flanker has endured a difficult season, due to concussions and other injuries - and his club's dire campaign.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

British tennis is fined $1m over their ban of Russian athletes, leaving Wimbledon chiefs fuming... as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insists the organisers should be 'PRAISED' for condemning the invasion of Ukraine

Wimbledon's row with the international tennis authorities over their ban on Russian players has escalated with the British game hit by an extraordinary series of fines totalling $1million. Sportsmail has learned that the WTA has secretly fined the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club £620,000 and £207,000 respectively...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

464K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy