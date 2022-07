This fall, those tossed salads and scrambled eggs are callin' again. Kelsey Grammer has updated the status of the Frasier revival in the works at Paramount+, where Grammer will answer the call a third time as former Seattle radio psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane. The sequel series, which the Emmy-winning actor has been developing since 2018, was ordered by Paramount last February. In a preview of his July 4 appearance on CBS' The Talk, Grammer revealed the Frasier reboot could start shooting this fall — nearly 20 years after the eleventh and final season of the Cheers spinoff began airing on NBC.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO