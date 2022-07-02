Randall looks forward as floodwaters recede

By Monday afternoon, the floodwaters in Randall had dropped considerably from where they were Friday, June 24.

That morning, after the city and surrounding area received between 8 - 12 inches of rain in a matter of only a few hours, flash flooding caused major damage. About 30 homes had to be evacuated due to unsafe water levels. Those same residences and at least one business sustained heavy damage.

“Things are beginning to return to normal,” said Randall City Manager Matt Pantzke. “The water has receded quite a bit. We marked the high water mark, and we’re about 150 feet away from that now.”

Pantzke said, at about 1 a.m. Friday, June 24, an alarm started going off at the wastewater treatment plant because of high water. That, he said, is not uncommon for major rain events. He and two other city staff members responded to the alarm and monitored the situation. They were in town until about 4 a.m. that morning.

Meanwhile, the Randall Fire Department had recently been out on a fire call. Fire Chief Scott Hughson informed Pantzke and other city staffers that there was a “small amount of water” in the roadway near OK Tire and Bait, which is located on the north end of downtown, at the intersection of Superior Avenue and First Street.

“There really wasn’t a major concern at that point,” Pantzke said. “Shortly after that, the flash flooding started.”

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports of flooding in Parker Township, southwest of Randall, at about 2:44 a.m. Friday, June 24.

At around 6 a.m., Pantzke said Hughson notified him that they were getting calls about people being trapped and were preparing to do boat rescues. Once everyone who needed to be evacuated was safe, he said a team assembled to figure out the next steps.

“We started to prepare for, ‘What do we do now,’” he said. “‘What do we do if we get additional water coming in? How do we protect vital assets and vital infrastructure?’”

As other agencies began showing up with additional equipment and resources, attention turned to protecting the city’s well and sanitary sewer system. As of Monday, he said there were still three homes that sustained such severe damage that electricity had not yet been restored. There were several that had natural gas services shut off at the meter, which was still not turned back on, Monday afternoon.

Pantzke said the city’s water treatment plant did flood, so the only source of water at that point was Well No. 2, which has been in service since 1982.

“Our main focus was public safety,” Pantzke said. “Number two was to protect critical infrastructure.”

A second round of thunderstorms came through Randall late Friday, June 24. At that point, he said the water from the initial event had started to recede and the “just under an inch” of additional rain did not cause any further damage.

Several roads were closed and detours set up, June 24, because of the flooding, including U.S. Highway 10 from Little Falls to Motley. The Sheriff’s Office said all roads in the city of Randall east of Highway 10 were also closed.

“At this point, we are asking the public to stay away from the Randall area so emergency personnel can do their jobs effectively,” read a June 24 report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout the weekend, services were set up at locations around town for residents who were working on their own properties or businesses. Saturday, June 25, the Randall City Council ratified a disaster declaration, which was then signed by Mayor Danny L. Noss.

That paved the way for the American Red Cross to come into town to meet with impacted property owners to put together a thorough assessment of the damage. That took place Tuesday, as both the Red Cross and Salvation Army met with residents at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary.

During that process, disaster relief workers from the Red Cross worked with residents to discuss current and anticipated needs due to the flooding. They also were able to provide relief services, help with recovery planning and connect individuals and families with additional resources. Clean-up kits were also provided by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

In the meantime, Pantzke said they were also dealing with debris management and where residents could go with personal items that were damaged in the flood.

Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners also passed a State of Emergency Declaration.

By Monday, all of the major corridors in and out of Randall — including Highway 10 — were back open. Though Pantzke said he appreciated the offers from volunteers to help, they were still waiting for water levels to go down before they started letting people into town to help with the cleanup effort.

“We want to continue to make sure the public is safe,” Pantzke said. “Fortunately, we haven’t had any reported injuries, so our goal is to keep it that way.”

“The Sheriff’s Office extends their prayers to the residents of Randall,” read the statement. “The effort and support displayed by all emergency responders and residents has been amazing.”

A total of 21 agencies were on hand to help with the emergency response, June 24.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Randall Fire and Rescue, the Little Falls Fire Department, the Camp Ripley Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Scandia Valley Fire Department, the Pierz Fire Department, the Swanville Fire Department, the Upsala Fire Department, the Flensburg Fire Department, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Pipeline Safety, the American Red Cross, Morrison County Public Works, Morrison County Land Services, Morrison County Emergency Management, Morrison County Chaplaincy, Morrison County Health and Human Services, Strack's Bus Service and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

“I’d just like to thank everyone that responded,” Pantzke said. “From the minute we knew we needed help evacuating people and keeping everyone safe, they were there. We’re thankful for all of those who have offered support to help get Randall back to where it was before the flood.”