KINGSPORT -- Hope Helps’ mission is to show anyone and everyone that Jesus is alive and still working in people’s lives. Executive Director Connie Johnson knows that not everyone is too keen on receiving prayers, and when someone is in a tough spot in life, prayers are not the only things they need. So, while Hope Helps prays for the lives of the people who walk in the door, they also help in other ways.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO