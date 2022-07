TOWN OF LINN, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died and eight others were sent to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle crash in Walworth County, according to police. Between the three vehicles, emergency crews treated 11 patients who were involved in the wreck, which happened in the town of Linn, the police department reported. Eight of them were taken via ambulance to nearby medical facilities, where one crash victim later died.

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO