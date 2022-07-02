ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

By Tom Withers Ap Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxPnA_0gTAYyeK00

Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete.

Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press.

Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams.

The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs win 22 more games than the previous season.

The 22-year-old Garland has improved statistically each season, but beyond that, he has grown as a leader for a rising Cleveland team that just missed the playoffs last season. He's one of the team's core pieces along with All-Star center Jarrett Allen and forward Evan Mobley.

Garland agreed to the same deal that another elite young guard, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, struck earlier in the week as the majority of the league’s offseason business began getting underway.

Garland’s extension begins in the 2023-24 season and, for now, would see him making just over $33 million in the first year and escalating steadily, all the way to $44 million in 2027-28.

If he makes an All-NBA team this coming season — meaning he would have to be selected as one of the top six guards in the league, unless the league changes its voting structure before then — the numbers get even bigger, going from “max” to “supermax.”

In that scenario, Garland would start out making $40 million in 2023-24, and be due almost $53 million in 2027-28.

———

AP NBA Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Devin Booker Makes Huge Decision About His Future With The Phoenix Suns

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Devin Booker has agreed to a new contact with the Phoenix Suns. Wojnarowski: "Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal begins in 2024-2025 and brings Booker’s total contract value to six years and $295M."
PHOENIX, AZ
FastBreak on FanNation

Newest Phoenix Suns Star Sends Out A Viral Tweet

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Josh Okogie signed with the Phoenix Suns. Charania: "Free agent Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." On Sunday, Okogie sent out a tweet about joining the Suns that has gone viral...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Tim Reynolds
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Ja Morant
ABC News

ABC News

729K+
Followers
163K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy