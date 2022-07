Williamsport, Pa. — Two men accused of driving around and shooting people with a BB gun were warned to stop, but refused, police say. Now the Williamsport Bureau of Police have arrested and charged both men. Giovonni Davis, 23, and Brian Keith Duvall, 23, both of Williamsport, were warned on June 9 after several people reported being shot by a BB gun. Officers said Duvall was driving at the time and Davis was sitting in the passenger seat with an Orbeez BB gun and a...

