Metro temporarily offering free weekend rides due to rising gas prices

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - About a dozen hot air balloons lit up Coney Island Saturday night. The 22nd Annual Balloon Glow returned to the park. "We love the Fourth of July weekend here, we're really excited to be able to offer this iconic event for the 22nd year of balloon glow on July 3rd,” Marley Wallace with Coney Island said. “It means a lot to see all these people come back, repeat years, they love coming to balloon glow. My favorite part is certainly watching kids’ faces light up when they watch these massive hot air balloons inflate right in front of their faces. I get to see people who experience the balloons for the first time ever it's a really fun experience for all of us here.”

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO