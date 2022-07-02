ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowood, MS

Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

FLOWOOD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested following a knife fight at Sanderson Farms that left one employee with critical injuries on Saturday, July 2.

Flowood police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 a.m. They were informed that two employees had gotten into an altercation that involved a knife. By the time police arrived, they said the management team at the location had already separated the two.

According to police, one employee sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said Lawrence Charles Gibson, of Brandon, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Rankin County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.

Jana Stevens
3d ago

People, “stop letting The Devil use you! Call on King Jesus and ask Him for help and strength! I know there’s two sides to every story. I will pray for the both of you, to let go of the hatred and pray! Yes, pray! It changes things!

