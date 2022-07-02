Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms
FLOWOOD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested following a knife fight at Sanderson Farms that left one employee with critical injuries on Saturday, July 2.
Flowood police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 a.m. They were informed that two employees had gotten into an altercation that involved a knife. By the time police arrived, they said the management team at the location had already separated the two.Vicksburg man arrested for loading pistol at Boston Logan Airport
According to police, one employee sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police said Lawrence Charles Gibson, of Brandon, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Rankin County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.
