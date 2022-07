After years of financial difficulties, Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds is trotting toward better times. “We’re in the best position we’ve been in in more than 25 years,” Ben Sprague, the showgrounds CEO, told Noozhawk. “We went from a place a couple of years ago where we were $100,000 in the hole to now we have more than $2 million in the bank.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO