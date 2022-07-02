ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Hot dog sale raises funds for Back to School Bash

By David Thornton Jr.
Picayune Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village Strong Community Outreach Program held a hot dog sale on Wednesday to raise money for its annual Back to School Bash and to raise money to help a Picayune family that lost everything in a house fire in late June. Village Strong planned to raise $1,000 through...

WDSU

Free food, shoes and haircuts at Feed the Multitudes event

NEW ORLEANS — Some families will spend time today stopping by the 33rd Feed The Multitudes celebration. Organizers say there will be free food, haircuts, manicures and shoes at this event. It is going on from 10 am until 3 pm at Victory Church on Airline Drive, Metairie, LA.
METAIRIE, LA
Talking With Tami

Ashanti Honored At ‘Black Excellence Brunch’ In New Orleans

The ESSENCE Festival edition of the iconic Black Excellence Brunch was held on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, and was sponsored by Hallmark and Cantu at the historic Treme Market Branch in New Orleans, La. The brunch honored the princess of Hip Hop & R&B, Ashanti. The Black Excellence Brunch is one of the most anticipated and exclusive brunches during the weekend of ESSENCE Festival. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic the private brunch came back to New Orleans with a bang! Notable guests in attendance included Jordin Sparks, Melinda Williams, Major, and others!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Picayune, MS
City
Money, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
WLOX

Community remembers Kerry Young days after he was murdered

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends gathering Tuesday night to pay tribute to Kerry Young, Jr. with a vigil and balloon release. “Listen, I had just seen him,” said Young’s friend Anthony Gainer. “I had just walked down here to see him when I washed my clothes. My wife came and got me. You have to watch everything close to you. The gun will not solve anything. It won’t solve anything.”
GULFPORT, MS
Rene Cizio

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Pro-choice advocates gather outside Biloxi Lighthouse to speak out

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pro-choice demonstrators stood outside the Biloxi Lighthouse voicing their concerns with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The rain did not stop advocates from expressing their concern with the Supreme Court’s decision. Max Fritz has been incredibly involved with educating the community about all the ways abortion bans will affect groups such as the LGBT community.
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Madyson Canulette of Picayune Named to UA Deans List

TUSCALOOSA, AL (06/15/2022)– Madyson Canulette was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Spring Semester 2022. A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Gwendolyn Rose

Funeral Services for Gwendolyn Walker Buckley Rose, age 98, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 am at New Palestine Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at New Palestine...
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the suspect was seen at a service station in Stone County, driving a stolen red 2005 Toyota Tacoma. Police say the vehicle was stolen, with keys left inside, from the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue on June 29, 2022.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDSU

Attempted carjacking of a RTA bus in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — There were two carjackings that were reported by New Orleans police yesterday, one including the attempted carjacking of a public transportation bus. According to reports, officers arrested Terrence Johnson, 21, after he allegedly approached a bus driver of an RTA in New Orleans East on the 7700 block of Grant Street right before noon yesterday wanting to steal the bus. The bus driver refused, and the unarmed suspect fled on foot toward Wilson Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Police investigating Pass Christian shooting

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pass Christian that sent one person to the hospital. On Saturday, July 2, around 10:23 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for emergency assistance in regards to someone being shot in the 300 block of Oak Park Drive.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Tangipahoa man accused of pouring acid, bleach in woman's face

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Roseland man is in custody after he allegedly attacked his female partner, pouring acid and bleach on her and puncturing her lung. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old James Ballard Jr. faces a slew of charges after he was taken into custody on Sunday. Last month, the sheriff's office said Ballard was wanted on several charges after he allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on a woman's face as well as causing major bruising to her body, puncturing her lung and bursting her ear drum.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Picayune Item

Two El Salvadoran Men Sentenced for Transporting an Illegal Alien

Gulfport, Miss. – Two El Salvadoran nationals were sentenced for the federal felony offense of unlawful transportation of an alien within the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge David Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans, and Chief Patrol Agent Jason E. Schneider of the U.S. Border Patrol’s New Orleans Sector.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Video: Slidell police search for ‘serial armed robber’

SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department is looking for a man who officers say is a serial armed robber. They say the man has targeted three gas stations in the city. Police released surveillance video of one of the robberies. It happened at the Moody’s Time Saver...
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Authorities respond to I-10 rollover wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to an early morning rollover on Interstate 10 Sunday. Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene where a car left the interstate, went down an embankment about 30 and overturned. American Medical Response transported the driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Mississippi Highway...
WDAM-TV

Petal man arrested for child exploitation

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A joint effort between the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and Pine Belt law enforcement resulted in the arrest of a Petal man for child exploitation. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested James Abram, 43, on June 28 after a nearly month-long investigation.
PETAL, MS

