DRRSD End of Year Update

Arlene B. (Galarneau) Lapham, 94, of Rumford, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 72 years of the late Charles G. Lapham. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Azeleus and Alice (Mannix) Galarneau. Arlene worked for many years as a switchboard operator for AAA and was also a loving homemaker. She enjoyed ceramics and golfing for many years. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched over the past ninety-four years. Arlene leaves two daughters, Debra Wojcicki and Nancy Lapham both of Rumford; two grandsons, Michael Wojcicki of Providence, and Andrew Wojcicki of Rumford; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen Ullmann. VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02905 would be appreciated. www.TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO