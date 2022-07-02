ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dighton, MA

DRRSD End of Year Update

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to take this last opportunity before I retire to share with you some updates as I close out my final year as Superintendent of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District:. • Not too long ago, I wrote to you in regard to receiving certification of our excess and...

From the Town Clerk

Hello All ~ Happy July. I can’t believe we are more than half way through 2022. I also can’t believe nine full years have passed since I became your Town Clerk. I have to say . . . time sure does fly when you are having fun!!! I am definitely having fun and absolutely love being your Town Clerk. Thank you for another exciting, interesting, challenging, and informative year!
REHOBOTH, MA
What have we learned?

"Start with what's necessary. Then start working on the possible. And suddenly, you're doing what was impossible." –St. Francis Assisi. In the past three years, the only constant was change. COVID, a new high school, rise and falls of natural resources, and a new form of government. So much has happened, but the question remains: what have we learned?
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
CMHS is Hiring for Direct Care Staff in Greater New Bedford

Join the team! Be a part of a company working together to help others and make a positive impact in people’s lives. CMHS is offering a one-time $500 bonus for MAP certified direct care staff!. Comprehensive Mental Health Systems, Inc. (CMHS, Inc.) is a human services agency seeking caring...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
News & Notes from the Blanding Library

Bring your team (no more than five in a group) for Mobile Mini-Golf at the library on Sat. July 9, for all ages. Call to reserve your tee time, with time slots that start between 11:30 and 2:30. This event is made possible by the Friends of the Blanding Library.
REHOBOTH, MA
School’s Out For The Summer

Providence’s school zone surveillance apparatus will remain unplugged for the next two months. From the ProJo:. Drivers no longer need to worry about $50 tickets for speeding through school zones in Providence, East Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket, because the speed cameras have all been turned off for the summer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
People on the Move: BankNewport New Appointments, CCRI Names VP and More

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. BankNewport Names New Branch Managers to Lead Downtown Providence and Stone Bridge Branch locations. BankNewport is pleased to announce that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fourth of July tradition continues in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thunderstorms postponed some Fourth of July outdoor fun on Saturday, but in Scituate the explosive show must go on. It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s: The Hope and Jackson Family Fun Day. “We serve the community New England style clam chowder, plenty of food, events for the kids […]
SCITUATE, RI
Rhode Island State Beaches packed for the Fourth of July

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Southern New England communities are cracking down on illegal fireworks

(WJAR) — Fourth of July weekend may be a popular time to let off fireworks in places like your backyard, but cities and towns in Southern New England are cracking down on illegal use. In Massachusetts, it's illegal to use or sell any kind of fireworks. In Rhode Island...
Up in the Air Again

Well, that was quick. We recently flew on a new direct route from Green Airport to Columbus on a new airline called Breeze. The flight was fine, but now it’s apparently gone with the wind, pardon the pun. This route was supposed to last through the summer, but apparently didn’t last through June. I knew that it was too good to last.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Arlene B. (Galarneau) Lapham

Arlene B. (Galarneau) Lapham, 94, of Rumford, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 72 years of the late Charles G. Lapham. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Azeleus and Alice (Mannix) Galarneau. Arlene worked for many years as a switchboard operator for AAA and was also a loving homemaker. She enjoyed ceramics and golfing for many years. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched over the past ninety-four years. Arlene leaves two daughters, Debra Wojcicki and Nancy Lapham both of Rumford; two grandsons, Michael Wojcicki of Providence, and Andrew Wojcicki of Rumford; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen Ullmann. VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02905 would be appreciated. www.TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Outdoor summer concerts return to West Warwick, Coventry this week

Summertime is upon us, and with it come all the best warm-weather traditions: backyard cookouts with family, lazy days at the beach, and outdoor concerts among friends and neighbors. West Warwick's Summer Concert Series returns this week to the Majestic Gazebo, featuring free concerts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday from...
Investigation into swastikas, hate messages, and threats against black people at Massachusetts college leads to employee being terminated

A Massachusetts college president has revealed that an investigation involving several incidents concerning threats and symbols of hate that occurred this year has resulted in a school employee being terminated. Curry College President Ken Quigley issued the following message. “Dear Members of the Curry Community,. “I am writing to update...
MILTON, MA
The New Clementine’s in East Greenwich Is Worth the Wait

When Warren and Jess Sternberg closed the doors to Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream in East Greenwich for the season last fall, none of their customers knew it was the last time they’d visit the original Main Street location. But all good things must come to an end, and...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

