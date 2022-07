Wellesley’s Pond Road is known for its winding and hilly course through dense forest. It’s abutted by farmland, Lake Waban, Wellesley College property, and stately homes, including some owned by the Hunnewells. It’s officially a scenic road, though has experienced a change of scenery since two homes were built near the street over the past year. Also, when you now look across Rte. 135 from the top of Pond Road you see a chain link fence topped with barbed wire in front of the railroad tracks.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO