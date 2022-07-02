ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

A fireworks accident sent a man to a Broward hospital. One of his hands arrived later.

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A late night fireworks accident resulted in a man heading to a Broward hospital — and one of his hands being brought to the hospital later by Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue.

A BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in an email this happened around 1 a.m. A call about a fireworks mishap brought BSO deputies and BSO Fire Rescue workers to the 4400 block of State Road 7/U.S. 441. By the time they got there, the man involved had been driven to a hospital.

“(BSO Fire Rescue) transported the man’s hand to the hospital and subsequently transported the man and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center for medical treatment,” Codd’s email said.

As of 12:45 p.m, Codd didn’t know if the man’s hand was reattached.

READ MORE: Don’t red, white and blow yourself up this July 4 weekend. Safety tips from Broward Fire Rescue

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gunman remains at large after two men shot to death at party in Delray Beach

Two men were shot and killed Monday night during a block party in Delray Beach, officials said. Officers responded to a shooting call a little after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Southwest Third Avenue, according to Delray Beach police. About 200 people attended the party. It’s not known how many shots were fired. One man died at the scene and the other man died at the hospital, The shooter ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested after two women robbed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man who they said robbed two women, one of whom he also assaulted, authorities announced Tuesday. William Wimberly, 28, was arrested June 30 on charges of robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

8-year-old girl shot in back seat of car, Lauderhill police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Someone shot an 8-year-old girl in the leg while she sat in the back seat of a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday night, according to police. Lauderhill police spokesperson Maj. Mike Santiago said the girl’s mother was driving along Northwest 56th Avenue from Sunrise Boulevard when she heard a barrage of loud explosions.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Manslaughter Charge for Stepmom in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old in Pembroke Pines

A woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with last month's fatal shooting of her 15-year-old stepson in Pembroke Pines. Francy Marcos, 24, is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in the June 11 shooting, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home...
Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

