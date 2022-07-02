ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham appoint ex-Bolton defender Gretar Steinsson as their new performance director to work closely with managing director Fabio Paratici... as Spurs' summer rebuild continues

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tottenham have announced the appointment of Gretar Steinsson as the club's new performance director.

The former Iceland international, who played for Bolton during his playing career, has joined Spurs from his role as technical advisor with the Icelandic FA.

The 40-year-old will now be working closely with managing director of football Fabio Paratici in north London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2f53_0gTAWCDs00
Tottenham have announced the appointment of Gretar Steinsson as performance director
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLZ0P_0gTAWCDs00
The 40-year-old will now be working closely with managing director of football Fabio Paratici 

Steinsson was best remembered for his four-year spell at Bolton Wanderers between 2008 and 2012, during which he made 126 Premier League appearances from the right-back area.

Steinsson, who made 46 caps for Iceland, retired from playing in 2013 and has since worked in various upstairs roles, joining Everton as a scout in 2018.

Steinsson was quickly promoted to the Toffees' chief scout in the summer of 2019 before leaving his post in December, as he worked for the Icelandic FA as their technical advisor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEud8_0gTAWCDs00
Former defender Steinsson was best remembered for his four-year spell at Bolton Wanderers

The former Iceland defender also represented BSC Young Boys, Kayserispor and AZ Alkmaar during his playing days and took up his first technical role with the latter in 2015.

Steinsson spent just two months with AZ before becoming technical director of Fleetwood Town, where he served for over three-and-a-half years ahead of his 2018 switch to Everton to become head of recruitment and development.

He will now work with Paratici as they look to rebuild Antonio Conte's Spurs squad this summer, having already made four signings.

Tottenham have snapped up the likes of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and more recently forward Richarlison for £60million.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They're a shambles for letting him leave... he's their best player!': Man United will make a huge mistake if they allow Cristiano Ronaldo to move this summer, claims Jamie O'Hara - as he insists striker wants out because he knows he's on a 'sinking ship'

Manchester United have been labelled a 'shambles' for considering the possibility of a Cristiano Ronaldo exit this month, after he 'carried them' through last season. It is a huge summer of change at Old Trafford, with new boss Erik ten Hag taking the reins, and it appears Ronaldo could be heading for the exit door after failing to show for pre-season training this week, citing 'family reasons'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crisis club Bordeaux's relegation to the third tier of French football is CONFIRMED despite their desperate appeal, as six-time Ligue 1 champions now face real possibility of bankruptcy

Crisis-hit Bordeaux's relegation to the THIRD tier of French football was confirmed on Tuesday night, after their last-ditch appeal was dismissed by the authorities. The six-time French champions finished bottom of Ligue 1 when the season ended on May 21, and they were relegated for a second time barely three weeks later over financial irregularities.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United flop Memphis Depay could join Antonio Conte's Tottenham revolution as Spurs 'make enquiry for Barcelona forward... with Catalans willing to listen to offers in the region of £17m'

Tottenham have reportedly enquired about signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer as Antonio Conte tries to add more firepower to his attack. The Dutchman, who only signed for the Catalan giants last summer, has just a year left on his current contract and is attracting interest from the Premier League with both Spurs and north London rivals Arsenal reportedly interested.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Yves Bissouma
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'ready to break their transfer record to land Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby'... but 'could move for Anthony Gordon or Callum Hudson-Odoi if Germans refuse to budge on £60m fee'

Newcastle are reportedly ready to break their new transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The Magpies have taken a cautious approach to spending their new-found wealth since the Saudi takeover of the club. And they have been ‘frustrated’ by their £60million valuation of the winger, but they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

British tennis is fined $1m over their ban of Russian athletes, leaving Wimbledon chiefs fuming... as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insists the organisers should be 'PRAISED' for condemning the invasion of Ukraine

Wimbledon's row with the international tennis authorities over their ban on Russian players has escalated with the British game hit by an extraordinary series of fines totalling $1million. Sportsmail has learned that the WTA has secretly fined the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club £620,000 and £207,000 respectively...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

The global game! Supporters from 99 countries are among those to have snapped up some of the 500,000 sold for Euro 2022... Sportsmail speaks to the superfans making the trek to England from as far as South Africa, Singapore and even Canada!

A record-breaking 500,000 tickets have been sold for the Women’s Euros, which kicks off with England versus Austria this Wednesday. The UK will welcome football fans from 99 different countries including many that do not have teams taking part in the tournament. Some of the destinations include places as...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Iceland#Tottenham#Spurs#The Icelandic Fa#Toffees#Az#Fleetwood Town
Daily Mail

Cam-tastic Norrie puts us in dreamland: British No. 1 bounds into Wimbledon semi-final despite lacklustre start... and JANE FRYER cheered him on through every point

Dare we dream? Should we hope? Can we really put ourselves through the agony of yet another Wimbledon fantasy? Silly question. So there we are, on Day 9, pinning all our hopes on Cameron Norrie’s shoulders as he bounds about Court One, battling it out with David Goffin – the 31-year-old Belgian wild card – in the hope of being the first British man in the semis since 2016.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

England are set to recall Sam Underhill to replace Tom Curry for their second Test against Australia after the flanker picked up his third concussion in six months... as Jonny May also misses out due to lack of fitness after Covid

Sam Underhill is set to be recalled to England's starting XV for the second Test against Australia on Saturday, to fill the void left by Tom Curry's withdrawal from the tour. The 25-year-old Bath flanker has endured a difficult season, due to concussions and other injuries - and his club's dire campaign.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Ajax table a £28m bid for Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after talks between club chiefs Daniel Levy and Edwin van der Sar, with the Dutch giants hopeful of a resolution as they eye up a summer swoop

Ajax have offered £28million for Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after talks between Daniel Levy and Edwin van der Sar. Spurs are still looking to finalise details pending further discussions despite the Dutch club's hopes of a resolution. Sportsmail revealed that the north London side rejected a bid worth £17m...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Lingard 'is heading to the US to discuss ground-breaking offers from two MLS sides' after leaving Man United as a free agent - as he keeps his options open with West Ham still in the mix for his signature

Jesse Lingard will fly out to the US for 'ground-breaking' talks with two MLS sides after leaving Manchester United, according to reports. The attacking midfielder left OId Trafford this summer at the end of his contract, and is therefore available as a free agent. Several sides are interested in his...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Real Betis icon Joaquin is set to play beyond his 41st BIRTHDAY after deciding against retirement and opting to sign a new one-year contract extension with the Spanish club

Club icon Joaquin has agreed a one-year contract extension at Real Betis, which will see him play beyond his 41st birthday. Across two spells for the Spanish side, Joaquin has made 451 appearances, and he is not done yet. Betis revealed the news on their official twitter account on Wednesday,...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Is it going to work every time? I don't know': Steve Smith casts doubt over the 'sustainability' of 'Bazball' as Australian stars keep a watchful eye on Brendon McCullum's new-look England ahead of next year's Ashes series

Steve Smith has expressed doubts over the sustainability of England's 'exciting' new brand of cricket, with the Australia squad watching on from afar ahead of next year's Ashes series. After a horrendous tour Down Under which saw England embarrassed in a 4-0 series defeat, the ECB made wholesale changes from...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

465K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy