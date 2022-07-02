ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Truck driver in Texas migrant disaster reportedly unaware of busted AC

By Rich Calder
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sg6uF_0gTAVwQ900

The Texas man accused of masterminding the botched smuggling run where 53 people died of excessive heat in a crammed tractor trailer told a confidential government informant the driver had no idea the air conditioning had stopped working.

Texas federal court filings also show Christian Martinez, 28, sent a series of frantic texts on Monday to the alleged driver, Homero Zamorano, 45, shortly after the sweltering 18-wheeler went off the radar in the deadliest smuggling incident in U.S. history.

“Where you at bro?” Martinez texted at 1:40 p.m., court papers said. He then fired off at least three other messages less than two hours later without receiving a reply, including “Call me bro.”

He sent a final text around 6:15 p.m., but by then, Zamorano was hiding in bushes while authorities pulled dozens of dead bodies from the tractor trailer he’d just driven up Interstate 35 and abandoned on a San Antonio street, the Washington Post reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTcKa_0gTAVwQ900
Law enforcement members investigate the tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O57Pl_0gTAVwQ900
Fifty-three people died of excessive heat in the crammed tractor trailer.
SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

He was also high on methamphetamine, officials later said.

The court filings also say a government informant, who was working the feds and Texas police, confirmed Martinez and Zamorano spoke to each other after the tragedy was discovered.

Martinez, according to the informant, allegedly said: “The driver was unaware the air conditioning unit stopped working and was the reason why the individuals died,” according to the BBC News .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEUTf_0gTAVwQ900
Christian Martinez says truck driver Homero Zamorano was unaware the AC stopped working.

The tractor-trailer carrying the migrants had no signs of water and no working AC or refrigeration as temperatures climbed to 103 degrees in San Antonio Monday. The victims were hot to the touch and suffered from heatstroke and dehydration inside the truck, where temperatures climbed above 115 degrees, according to first responders.

Both Martinez and Zamorano are facing charges of immigrant smuggling resulting in death, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death penalty. Two others are also facing criminal charges.

The victims were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CB1Aj_0gTAVwQ900
Christian Martinez sent a series of frantic texts on Monday to the alleged driver, Homero Zamorano, according to court filings.
Anderson County Jail)

They included a college-educated Honduran couple, Alejandro Miguel Andino Caballero and his fiancé Margie Támara Paz Grajeda. With the pandemic and two major hurricanes only dampening economic prospects in the economically depressed nation, they set out for the United States in hope of a better future, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
People

Cousins, 13, Died in San Antonio Tractor-Trailer, Parents Say Smugglers Charged $6,000 for Deadly Journey

Heartbreaking details about those who died in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio earlier this week are starting to emerge. Wilmer Tulul and Pascual Melvin Guachiac, 13-year-old cousins from Tzucubal, Guatemala – an Indigenous Quiche community of around 1,500 people in the mountains about 100 miles from the country's capital – made the trek to the United States in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones, their families told the Associated Press.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Guatemala#El Salvador#Smuggling#Ac#The Washington Post#Sergio#Afp#Getty Images
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Accused rapist arrested at Texas-Mexico border after 18 years on the run

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican citizen at the southern border wanted for rape in Kansas.Law enforcement officials said Roberto Gallardo, 37, was taken into custody at the Hidalgo International Bridge on June 28."CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those persons with outstanding warrants," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. "This man will face his day in court thanks to our vigilant officers who screen all travelers entering the United States."Gallardo arrived from Mexico at the bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant from Ford County Sheriff's Office. He had an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident in 2004. Gallardo was considered a fugitive ever since, officers said. Rape is a first-degree felony in the State of Kansas.A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Gallardo and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Kansas.
HIDALGO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Inseparable cousins and high school sweethearts: Everything we know about the victims who died in the Texas migrant truck

A pair of teenage cousins with plans to return home and build a house for their relatives. A young couple who had hoped to secure the American dream by finding economic security with their advanced degrees. And an 18-year-old younger brother, who tagged along on the trip north at the last minute after funds were secured by relatives already living the American dream.The families of the 67 people who found themselves trapped inside a tractor-trailer turned metal cooker on Monday outside San Antonio have begun the unenviable task of trying to determine if their loved ones were one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Two Mexicans Charged After Death Of 51 Migrants In Sweltering Texas Truck

At least 51 migrants have died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas, authorities said on Tuesday, as two Mexican nationals tied to the unprecedented smuggling tragedy were charged in U.S. federal court. The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, most of them citizens...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy