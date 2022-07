One Italian for another? Perfecto!! Just kidding. Old jokes. Cheap laughs. No more. Because there’s only one productive Italiano in the Bronx right now, and it’s Anthony Rizzo. Joey Gallo is no more. There’s no possible way New York Yankees fans can actively defend his play through his first 120 games in pinstripes. It’s all in his head and there’s nothing that can be done.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO