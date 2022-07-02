CAPTURED: Accused murderer arrested by US Marshals, TBI says

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — UPDATE 07/02 12 P.M.:

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Beard was found and arrested in Memphis by US Marshals.

ORIGINAL REPORT 06/30:

Just a day after checking himself out of a Memphis hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, a man has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list for killing an 18-year-old man and injuring two children under the age of 18, according to District Attorney Mark Davidson.

Late Tuesday night, on June 28, Davidson said that 18-year-old Kylan Beard kicked open the door of a shack behind a house on Spivey Street in Ripley, Tennessee and opened fire.

Beard’s bullets struck three people, killing 18-year-old Donell Barbee and injuring two children, according to Davidson.

Donell Barbee Donell Barbee, 18, died after four people were shot in Ripley, Tennessee on June 28, 2022. (WHBQ)

When authorities investigated the aftermath of the fatal burglary, Beard was also found nearby with a gunshot wound to his leg, the district attorney told FOX13.

Beard was flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis for treatment, at the time only known as a gunshot victim and not named a suspect.

The investigation soon revealed that Beard fired the fatal bullet and warrants were issued for the 18-year-old’s arrest, the district attorney said.

However, while he was at Regional One and not named a suspect in the case, Beard checked himself out of the hospital.

Now, the Ripley Police Department, the US Marshals and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are all looking for Beard, saying he should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

KYLAN BEARD Kylan Beard has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list. There's a $2,500 reward out for information leading to his arrest. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

A $2,500 reward has been offered for any information that leads to his arrest.

Beard faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A release from the U.S. Marshals said:

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (Memphis & Jackson, TN) has issued an WANTED poster for Kylan D’Javion BEARD. BEARD is Wanted by The Ripley Police Dept., US Marshals and TBI For First Degree Murder and Should Be Considered Armed and Dangerous. The US Marshals and TBI are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of BEARD. You can contact The Ripley PD 731-635-1515, TBI 1-800-TBI-Find or US Marshals 202-307-9100 with any information regarding BEARD’s whereabouts.

