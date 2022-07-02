Tesla Q2 Deliveries Hit By China Lockdowns, Yet June Production Highest On Record: Worst May Be Behind

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of minutes from the latest Fed meeting. New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET. The services PMI for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM services index for June and Labor Department's JOLTS report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET, with markets looking for some insights related to the upcoming rate increase and comments related to recession from the Fed members.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO