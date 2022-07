Jerusalem — Neither Israelis nor Palestinians are pleased with the U.S. State Department’s conclusion about the shooting death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh almost two months ago. Israeli forensic experts analyzed the bullet in the presence of American officials, who have since said the bullet was most likely fired by Israeli soldiers, but it was too damaged to make a conclusive determination.

