ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Man shot, woman jailed following alleged domestic incident in Meadville

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Meadville man was shot in the thigh early Friday morning and the woman accused of shooting him is in jail following what state police described as a verbal dispute, portions of which were recorded by a doorbell video system, between the two at the Forest...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Make 2 Arrests at DUI Checkpoint in City of Erie

Pennsylvania State Police made two arrests at a DUI checkpoint in the City of Erie over the weekend, according to a news release. Both arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol, troopers said. The checkpoint was set up on the Bayfront Connector between 10 p.m. Friday and 3...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville man shot in leg, July 1

EDIT: THE GENDER OF THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN CORRECTED. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Police arrested a suspect accused of aggravated assault. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 27-year-old Meadville woman shot a 27-year-old Meadville man in the upper leg with a 9mm firearm. The gunshot caused serious bodily injury, the report said.
MEADVILLE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Ellery woman charged after police respond to fight

An Ellery woman is facing charges after a report of a fight late Monday evening in the town of Ellery. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State troopers responded to the call around 11:30 pm. 43-year-old Jennifer Miller allegedly struck a child in the face while also striking other adults. Miller was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and 2nd-degree harassment.
ELLERY, IL
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Three Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting Roughly $100,000 From Care Dependent Person

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Three Franklin residents are facing felony charges for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care dependent person. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw.
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Jail#Violent Crime#The Forest Green Estates#Pennsylvania State Police
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield man charged with criminal mischief after altercation

A Westfield man is facing a criminal mischief charge after an altercation in the town of Westfield early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 6 am. They arrested 25-year-old Andrew Harris for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
WKBN

YPD needs prisoner van for unruly suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday was such a handful that police had to call in a prisoner transport van to take her to the Mahoning County jail. Lauren Whatley, 32, of Duncan Lane, was booked into the jail on...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YourErie

PSP reports Erie DUI checkpoint results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced results from a recent DUI checkpoint. PSP held the checkpoint from 10 p.m. on July 1 until 3 a.m. on July 2. The checkpoint was at State Route 290 (Bayfront Connector) at segment marker 40. According to a news release about...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest Ohio man wanted on warrant

Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest for Tionesta Man

Area state police responded to the following calls:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Sunday, July 3, around 9:58 p.m., on State Route 208, near its intersection with State Route 36, in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police say the operator of a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer was determined to be...
TIONESTA, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Wellsville Duo Accused of Possessing Crystal Meth in Falconer Area

A traffic stop early Sunday on I-86 in the Falconer area resulted in drug charges against two Allegany County residents. State Police in Jamestown pulled over a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Bruce Button of Wellsville for traffic violations just after 12:15 AM. Button was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests, and while troopers conducted inventory on the vehicle, they found a cylinder containing crystal meth and a smoking device containing methamphetamine residue. Troopers then arrested the passenger, 55-year-old Lisa Jordan, also of Wellsville. Button and Jordan were charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and are scheduled to appear in Poland Town Court in August.
FALCONER, NY
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Woman Arrested for Shooting Man

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman for shooting a man early Friday morning in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened in the 19700 block of Forest Green Dr. in West Mead Township around 2 a.m. Autumn Long, 27, of Meadville, pulled out a 9mm gun and...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County resident recently woke up to find a firearm missing from his vehicle. The 56-year-old Conneautville resident reported that his handgun was stolen sometime between 9 p.m. on July 1 and 8:20 a.m. on July 2. The theft occurred in Summit Township of Crawford County. The stolen firearm was a black […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Drug Possession at SCI Forest; DUI Crash on Route 666

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Marienville was contacted by SCI Forest, located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 8:58 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, regarding a visitor with drugs in his/her vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Drug...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
167K+
Followers
69K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy