Man Utd fans are all saying the same thing after Cristiano Ronaldo tells club he wants transfer

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
 3 days ago
CRISTIANO RONALDO has asked to leave Manchester United and several fans would be pleased to see him go.

The striker, 37, scored 24 goals in all competitions last season following his return to Old Trafford last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to sell him if they receive a fair offer Credit: EPA

But United failed to qualify for the Champions League and Ronaldo is keen to leave to play in Europe's premier competition.

The Portuguese has reportedly asked the club to let him leave if they receive a suitable offer for his services.

And despite his icon status at Old Trafford and his importance to the team last term, many supporters would be happy if CR7 left.

Some feel his departure is exactly what the club needs as it embarks on a new chapter under Erik ten Hag, with suggestions Ronaldo's exit could create opportunities for other players.

In reaction to Ronaldo's transfer request one fan wrote: "Let him leave!!It will open doors for others."

Another added: "Best news of this window."

And a third said: "Get rid not worth the hassle."

Ronaldo's admission he wants to leave will be welcomed by Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The forward's representatives reportedly met with Blues owner Todd Boehly in Portugal at the end of June.

The two parties are believed to have discussed Ronaldo's future but it is not clear if Chelsea will make a move.

A return to Sporting Lisbon is also not out of the question after club director Hugo Viana refused to rule out a transfer for Ronaldo.

