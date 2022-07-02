ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ada Hegerberg is back! Norway star ended her five-year boycott just in time for the Euros having overcome 21 months of injury hell to help Lyon to European glory... and there will be absolutely no 'twerking' if they win

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ada Hegerberg is already the comeback queen of this summer's European Championship before a ball has even been kicked.

The striker returned to the Norway team in March after ending a five-year exile in protest at the national federation's treatment of the women's game and, as one of the world's best players, will shoulder the high expectations of her country during the tournament.

Then there is Hegerberg's injury hell, the 21 months on the sidelines with first a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee and then a stress fracture of her left tibia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d14ON_0gTAU3R000
Ada Hegerberg made her return to the Norway team back in March after a five-year exile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pamzm_0gTAU3R000
The 26-year-old striker has just guided Lyon to another Champions League success 

She returned to action for club Lyon back in October and within a few months had played an instrumental role in yet another Champions League triumph - the sixth of her career.

Lyon's 3-1 win over Barcelona in the final, a game in which they blitzed their opponents with three goals - including one for Hegerberg - inside the opening 33 minutes, confirmed rumours of the club's decline to be premature.

If Hegerberg completes her comeback by inspiring Norway to success in England next month then we truly are entering the realms of the miraculous.

It all feels like the 26-year-old is making up for lost time. Even her wedding to the former Celtic defender Thomas Rogne had to be delayed three years due to a combination of her leg injuries and the Covid pandemic.

After all this, it will be a thrill to see Hegerberg back on the international stage this summer, even if England stand directly in her path in the second of the group fixtures on July 11.

One of the most talented female footballers in the world and the first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2018, Hegerberg is a poster girl not only for the Norway team but her country in general.

Hugely marketable, she has long had sponsors and the media clamouring not only for her on-pitch ability but her social conscience and advocacy of the women's game off it.

Her decision to take a stand and walk away from the Norway team in 2017 caused plenty of sleepless nights but it was driven by a feeling that something wasn't right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RadiH_0gTAU3R000
Hegerberg in action for Lyon against Paris Saint-Germain last season after her return to action
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkOxI_0gTAU3R000
The Norwegian star has won the Champions League on six occasions with dominant Lyon

Norway's Euro fixtures

July 7 vs Northern Ireland

8pm; Southampton; BBC One

July 11 vs England

8pm; Brighton; BBC One

July 15 vs Austria

8pm; Brighton; BBC Three

The Norwegian Football Federation, she felt, was not doing enough to develop and promote the women's game, reportedly declining further funding because it wasn't 'commercially interesting' enough.

Having been involved with the national setup since the age of 15, accumulating 66 appearances and scoring 38 goals, it was certainly not a decision taken lightly.

But her action did lead to change. The NFF introduced equal pay for male and female players representing the country and a doubling of the remuneration pot for the women's team.

Hegerberg at the time felt there was 'still a long way to go' and simply couldn't erase her negative personal experiences on international duty.

'It was tough at so many camps. I have been broken mentally,' she told the Norwegian football magazine Josimar.

'It has been a deeply depressing feeling. I had nightmares after being with the national team, you shouldn't have things like that. If you want to get anywhere in life you have to make choices.

'Immediately, the thought came into my mind - 'I think I'll have to stop playing for the national team.'

'[Then] everything just ran off and I started to sleep well again.'

Having spent the 2019 World Cup as a TV pundit rather than a player, Hegerberg will be back for this delayed Euros after the female NFF president Lise Klaveness, a former national team colleague, reached out to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVM0K_0gTAU3R000
Norway had a disaster at the 2017 Euros, losing all three of their group matches in Holland

'We've had long conversations, discussions, and have some of the same vision about the game,' Hegerberg told The Guardian recently.

'She's very conscious about the challenges we faced back then, the ones I pointed my finger at in 2017, and about the situation of women's football in general, so it was very relieving to have those talks with her.

'I want to be a part of it again and to try and help lift things even more, because obviously there's always more to do.'

Having announced her comeback to the national team on Instagram with the hashtag #longtimenosee, Hegerberg returned in style by scoring a hat-trick in a 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Kosovo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVpdD_0gTAU3R000
Hegerberg looks thoroughly annoyed as DJ Martin Solveig asks her to 'twerk' after winning the inaugural female Ballon d'Or prize in 2018

What's depressing in this day and age is that most people will know Hegerberg as the girl who refused to 'twerk' on stage after accepting the Ballon d'Or award for the world's best female player in 2018.

This request by host DJ Martin Solveig - and Hegerberg's curt response of 'non' before attempting to walk off - dominated headlines and completely overshadowed her achievement.

Though Solveig quickly apologised and Hegerberg graciously accepted, it underscored, in the eyes of many, her belief that football had a lot of catching up to do.

During the pandemic, Hegerberg expressed fears that women's football would suffer because it was the sport's 'weakest link'.

She has also made no secret of her admiration for United States international and 'walking protest' Megan Rapinoe. 'I know how hard it is to speak up about something because you're getting judged in every corner,' she told Sportsmail in 2019.

With plenty of years left in her playing career, Hegerberg has every opportunity to add to the seven French league titles, five French cups and six Champions League trophies won with Lyon.

During her injury absence, plenty speculated the balance of power in European football would switch from Lyon, who won five consecutive Champions League crowns between 2016 and 2020, over to 2021 winners Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muH8P_0gTAU3R000
Hegerberg celebrates scoring a goal for Lyon against Barcelona in the Champions League final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8JAL_0gTAU3R000
The season also ended with another French league title success for Lyon, Hegerberg's seventh

That was emphatically proved wrong in the Turin final back in May, with Hegerberg scoring five times during Lyon's European games last season.

She was part of the Norway side that lost 1-0 to Germany in the 2013 European Championship final and though the rankings place them only seventh-best on the continent, her form means you can't rule them out this summer.

They will certainly tussle with England to finish top of Group A and take it from there. Should they go on and triumph, Hegerberg will have written an extraordinary story of redemption.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

The global game! Supporters from 99 countries are among those to have snapped up some of the 500,000 sold for Euro 2022... Sportsmail speaks to the superfans making the trek to England from as far as South Africa, Singapore and even Canada!

A record-breaking 500,000 tickets have been sold for the Women’s Euros, which kicks off with England versus Austria this Wednesday. The UK will welcome football fans from 99 different countries including many that do not have teams taking part in the tournament. Some of the destinations include places as...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United flop Memphis Depay could join Antonio Conte's Tottenham revolution as Spurs 'make enquiry for Barcelona forward... with Catalans willing to listen to offers in the region of £17m'

Tottenham have reportedly enquired about signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer as Antonio Conte tries to add more firepower to his attack. The Dutchman, who only signed for the Catalan giants last summer, has just a year left on his current contract and is attracting interest from the Premier League with both Spurs and north London rivals Arsenal reportedly interested.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lise Klaveness
Person
Ada Hegerberg
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Daily Mail

Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance. Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Newcastle contact Everton over a £35m move for Anthony Gordon - but expect stiff resistance from Frank Lampard's side after selling £60m star forward Richarlison to Tottenham

Newcastle have approached Everton over a possible £35m deal for Anthony Gordon. Sportsmail reported this morning that Newcastle were admirers of England under-21 winger Gordon. Gordon, 21, has also been subject of interest from Tottenham this summer. But Everton managed to fight that off as the two clubs discussed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Lingard 'heading to the US to discuss ground-breaking offers from two MLS sides' after leaving Man United as free agent - as he keeps his options open with West Ham still in the mix for his signature

Jesse Lingard will fly out to the US for 'ground-breaking' talks with two MLS sides after leaving Manchester United, according to reports. The attacking midfielder left OId Trafford this summer at the end of his contract, and is therefore available as a free agent. Several sides are interested in his...
MLS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Games#Wedding#The National Federation#Champions League#Celtic
Daily Mail

The start of Britain's summer holiday chaos! Cyprus brings back face masks indoors in light of soaring Covid cases as French city of Nice says coverings will be mandatory on public transport again

Cyprus will reintroduce mandatory face masks in response to rising coronavirus cases, in the first sign of summer holiday chaos for British holidaymakers. The ruling — which comes into effect for everyone over the age of 12 on Friday — will make face coverings a legal requirement in all indoor public venues, including shops, pubs and restaurants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Summer is here! Brits set to temperatures hotter than IBIZA this weekend with highs of 77F as fine, dry weather continues before the mercury peaks at 89F next week

Britain is gearing up for a scorching few days ahead as temperatures could skyrocket to 32C (89.6F) by Tuesday next week. The prolonged run of warm weather this week will see temperatures inching up every day until Tuesday 12 July, as the high pressure is set to become more dominated across the UK.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Crisis club Bordeaux's relegation to the third tier of French football is CONFIRMED despite their desperate appeal, as six-time Ligue 1 champions now face real possibility of bankruptcy

Crisis-hit Bordeaux's relegation to the THIRD tier of French football was confirmed on Tuesday night, after their last-ditch appeal was dismissed by the authorities. The six-time French champions finished bottom of Ligue 1 when the season ended on May 21, and they were relegated for a second time barely three weeks later over financial irregularities.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'They're a shambles for letting him leave... he's their best player!': Man United will make a huge mistake if they allow Cristiano Ronaldo to move this summer, claims Jamie O'Hara - as he insists striker wants out because he knows he's on a 'sinking ship'

Manchester United have been labelled a 'shambles' for considering the possibility of a Cristiano Ronaldo exit this month, after he 'carried them' through last season. It is a huge summer of change at Old Trafford, with new boss Erik ten Hag taking the reins, and it appears Ronaldo could be heading for the exit door after failing to show for pre-season training this week, citing 'family reasons'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The 'sour 16' Saudi-backed LIV Golf defectors are seeking player support in their Tour fight as they look to engineer a coup against Keith Pelley and the current regime, with group to be backed 'for as long as it takes'

Imagine the sulphurous atmosphere at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick on Monday as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and many of the game's young stars come face to face with Saudi-backed LIV defectors such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bryson DeChambeau. Also taking part is Keith Pelley, the CEO...
GOLF
Daily Mail

BBC warns Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of the 'reputational risk' when discussing colonial history

The BBC has warned Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of the 'reputational risk' of discussing colonial history, according to a document. In a briefing, seen by the Times, calling for pitches from producers, the BBC said: 'The high-profile nature of Antiques Roadshow means that it is often under a great deal of public scrutiny as to how it handles sensitive areas such as colonial history.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

464K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy