While Jewish people have called North Carolina home for more than 400 years, the Jewish experience in the state has been atypical in many ways. “Jews, as urban people, have gravitated toward cities,” says Leonard Rogoff, president and lead historian for Jewish Heritage North Carolina. “Thus, most states have a Jewish metropolitan capital like New York, Atlanta, Baltimore or Philadelphia. North Carolina has never had such an urban concentration until very recently.”

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO