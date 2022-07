Think twice this summer before starting those fires or lighting those State-approved fireworks because as of June 16, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests have enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions, which include the Clear Creek, Boulder, and Canyon Lakes ranger districts in Larimer County. With Stage 1 fire restriction, visitors will be limited to what types of fires they can have and where they can have them, and these limitations are to remain in effect until July 15.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO