ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, ME

Mexico man injured in Carthage car crash

By WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTHAGE (WGME) -- A Mexico man was injured after the van he was driving ran off the...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Maine man arrested in connection with 2017 arson in Farmington

FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A Maine man was arrested last Friday for allegedly starting a fire at a Farmington store in 2017. Investigators from the Fire Marshall’s Office arrested 34-year-old Kurt Searles of Phillips at his home without incident. Searles was charged with arson and conspiracy to commit arson after...
FARMINGTON, ME
WPFO

Man killed in Randolph, NH rollover crash

RANDOLPH, NH (WGME) -- One man is dead after a rollover crash in Randolph, New Hampshire Sunday night. New Hampshire State Police say a Chevrolet pickup was driving westbound on Route 2 just before 10 p.m. when it drifted off the roadway and onto the soft shoulder. The truck then...
RANDOLPH, NH
WPFO

Sanford Police continue search for missing Maine family

Sanford Police are still searching for a family who have been missing for a week. Officers say they're looking for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen. They were last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. They were expected to return the next day, but friends and family have not heard from them.
RUMFORD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumford, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Carthage, ME
City
Mexico, ME
wabi.tv

No one hurt after house fire in Hebron Tuesday

HEBRON, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after a house caught fire in Hebron early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say when they got to the house on Ramsdell Road around 3 a.m., it was in flames. Firefighters from six towns were able to get the fire under control in...
HEBRON, ME
whdh.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking pickup in central Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on...
CORINNA, ME
NECN

Motorcyclist Dies In Central Maine Crash

One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on Route 7 when his motorcycle...
CORINNA, ME
WMTW

Augusta missing family of five, found safe

AUGUSTA, Maine — A family of five from Augusta reported missing on July 1, 2022, has been located, officials said Monday afternoon. Authorities first responded to Glenridge Drive, in Augusta for what was reported as suspicious activity. The following people were reported missing:. Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, female, Augusta...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Med Care#Cmmc
WPFO

3 escape burning multi-family home in Standish

STANDISH (WGME) -- Firefighters are investigating a fire in Standish. It happened at the corner of Routes 113 and 11 around 4 a.m. Monday. Three people living inside all got out safely. More than 60 firefighters from eight towns responded. Firefighters say the third story of the building collapsed onto...
STANDISH, ME
wabi.tv

Three people injured after crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Oakland Monday afternoon has injured three people. It happened around noon on High Street near the Kingdom Life Church. It’s not known right now the extent of their injuries or what may have caused the crash. The Morning Sentinel says the...
OAKLAND, ME
WPFO

Sanford family missing since June 29, last seen in Rumford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police in Sanford are asking the public's help in locating a family that was last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. Police say they could possibly be in the Phillips area camping. They were due back on Thursday but friends and family have not heard from them.
SANFORD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Big Country 96.9

Motorcyclist Dies in Head-on Collision in Corinna, Maine

Maine State Police say a 60-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday evening in the Penobscot County town of Corinna. Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on the Newport Road (Route 7) around 6:20 p.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Public Safety Department.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Rumford, ME USA

Was found on a rod iron gate at the information booth. I kept looking at it from afar then decided to get out of my vehicle to read the tag. My husband and I and 2 young grandchildren had stopped to eat lunch near the falls.
RUMFORD, ME
WGME

Nathan Reardon to plead guilty to bank fraud

(BDN) -- The first Mainer accused of fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, intended to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic, will plead guilty to bank fraud charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy