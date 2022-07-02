Mexico man injured in Carthage car crash

FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A Maine man was arrested last Friday for allegedly starting a fire at a Farmington store in 2017. Investigators from the Fire Marshall’s Office arrested 34-year-old Kurt Searles of Phillips at his home without incident. Searles was charged with arson and conspiracy to commit arson after...
RANDOLPH, NH (WGME) -- One man is dead after a rollover crash in Randolph, New Hampshire Sunday night. New Hampshire State Police say a Chevrolet pickup was driving westbound on Route 2 just before 10 p.m. when it drifted off the roadway and onto the soft shoulder. The truck then...
Sanford Police are still searching for a family who have been missing for a week. Officers say they're looking for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen. They were last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. They were expected to return the next day, but friends and family have not heard from them.
HEBRON, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after a house caught fire in Hebron early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say when they got to the house on Ramsdell Road around 3 a.m., it was in flames. Firefighters from six towns were able to get the fire under control in...
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on...
AUGUSTA, Maine — A family of five from Augusta reported missing on July 1, 2022, has been located, officials said Monday afternoon. Authorities first responded to Glenridge Drive, in Augusta for what was reported as suspicious activity. The following people were reported missing:. Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, female, Augusta...
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Oakland Monday afternoon has injured three people. It happened around noon on High Street near the Kingdom Life Church. It’s not known right now the extent of their injuries or what may have caused the crash. The Morning Sentinel says the...
NAPLES, Maine — Fire crews are battling a 25-plus acre woods fire in Naples Sunday afternoon, according to a Naples Fire & Rescue Facebook post. The fire, located on Jugtown Road, is not causing any threats to area homes or the public, according to a dispatcher with the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. There are no roads closed.
Maine State Police say a 60-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday evening in the Penobscot County town of Corinna. Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on the Newport Road (Route 7) around 6:20 p.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Public Safety Department.
Maine’s highest court upheld an Oxford County man's murder conviction and 50-year sentence. Rondon Athayde of Hartford beat his longtime girlfriend, 41-year-old Ana Cordero, to death while the couple’s children were inside the home in December 2018. According to the Press Herald, Athayde claimed the Oxford County court...
(BDN) -- The first Mainer accused of fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, intended to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic, will plead guilty to bank fraud charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and...
The first Mainer accused of ripping off the Paycheck Protection Program by tens of thousands of dollars pleaded guilty. According to the Bangor Daily News, 44-year-old Nathan Reardon of Skowhegan pleaded guilty to five counts of bank fraud on Tuesday in Bangor. According to court papers, Reardon obtained a $60,000...
